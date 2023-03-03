Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus

Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding has announced the addition of Adam Baker, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey, as a partner in its New York office. Baker, who will be part of the firm’s particular matters and government investigations team, will advise clients on regulatory matters, internal investigations, and white-collar litigation.



Baker joins King & Spalding after spending almost a dozen years at Atlanta-based Alston & Bird. He moved to the firm after working as a federal prosecutor and as a member of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s healthcare fraud and opioid abuse prevention and enforcement unit in New Jersey. In that role, he led investigations and prosecutions for the team.



In his new position, Baker aims to build a roster of clients in the financial and healthcare sectors. He expects to see more enforcement in the healthcare area, focusing on COVID-19 relief fraud and increased regulation of telemedicine providers.



Baker said he was drawn to King & Spalding, in part, because of the opportunity to work again with former New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, who joined the firm in January 2021 and served as a partner and practice leader at Alston & Bird before becoming U.S. attorney. Baker called Carpenito a longtime mentor.



Baker’s addition to King & Spalding comes after the firm added another government alum, Alicia O’Brien, who led the ethics and compliance team in the White House Counsel’s Office under U.S. President Joe Biden, to its particular matters and government investigations team in Washington.



King & Spalding said Baker is the fifth partner to join the practice in the last three months.



With Baker on board, King & Spalding is expected to bolster its capabilities in handling regulatory investigations and enforcement matters. The firm’s particular matters and government investigations team has been recognized as a leader in the field, with an extensive track record of representing clients in high-stakes cases.



