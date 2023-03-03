Breaking News

Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding has announced the addition of Adam Baker, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey, as a partner in its New York office. Baker, who will be part of the firm’s particular matters and government investigations team, will advise clients on regulatory matters, internal investigations, and white-collar litigation.

Baker joins King & Spalding after spending almost a dozen years at Atlanta-based Alston & Bird. He moved to the firm after working as a federal prosecutor and as a member of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s healthcare fraud and opioid abuse prevention and enforcement unit in New Jersey. In that role, he led investigations and prosecutions for the team.

In his new position, Baker aims to build a roster of clients in the financial and healthcare sectors. He expects to see more enforcement in the healthcare area, focusing on COVID-19 relief fraud and increased regulation of telemedicine providers.

  
What
Where


Baker said he was drawn to King & Spalding, in part, because of the opportunity to work again with former New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, who joined the firm in January 2021 and served as a partner and practice leader at Alston & Bird before becoming U.S. attorney. Baker called Carpenito a longtime mentor.

Baker’s addition to King & Spalding comes after the firm added another government alum, Alicia O’Brien, who led the ethics and compliance team in the White House Counsel’s Office under U.S. President Joe Biden, to its particular matters and government investigations team in Washington.

King & Spalding said Baker is the fifth partner to join the practice in the last three months.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




With Baker on board, King & Spalding is expected to bolster its capabilities in handling regulatory investigations and enforcement matters. The firm’s particular matters and government investigations team has been recognized as a leader in the field, with an extensive track record of representing clients in high-stakes cases.

Adam Baker’s addition to King & Spalding is expected to bolster the firm’s capabilities in handling regulatory investigations and enforcement matters. With his extensive experience as a federal prosecutor, Baker is well-positioned to advise clients on various legal matters, including healthcare fraud, white-collar litigation, and regulatory issues. With Baker on board, King & Spalding’s particular matters and government investigations team is poised to continue its track record of success in representing clients in high-stakes cases.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-OR-The Dalles

Peachey Davies & Myers, PC (PDM) is full-service law firm that practices within the Gorge area. We h...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Paralegal- Criminal Law

USA-FL-Miami

Job details Salary $17 - $20 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Crimi...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Lafayette

Job details Salary $160 - $185 an hour Job Type Part-time Remote Qualifications ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
101
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
117
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
47
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
47
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
61
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
66
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
61
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
48
Legal News

North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S. abortion
46
Public Interest

Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S.
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
169
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge

Legal Career Resources

March 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, one of the leading law firms in the United States, is known for its exceptional talent, dedicated lawyers, and its innovative approach to client service. This 1500-word article will focus on the motivation and management […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top