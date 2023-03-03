California Panel Recommends Developing a Customized Bar Exam for the State

A panel in California, the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam, has recommended that the state continue to require a bar exam for attorney licensure but develop its unique test. The recommendation follows a joint effort between the California Supreme Court and the state bar to explore options for the future of the bar exam in California.



The Commission voted on Monday to circulate draft recommendations that include the state designing its licensing test instead of using the new national bar exam developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The public will have 30 days to weigh in on the recommendations.



The Commission noted that its task was difficult, given the differing opinions among its 19 members on how California should move forward with attorney licensure. While there was no consensus on establishing an alternative pathway to licensure that does not involve a bar exam, such as requiring law graduates to practice under the supervision of an experienced lawyer or requiring specific coursework in law school, the Commission did agree that a bar exam was necessary.



Overall, the Commissionâ€™s recommendation will likely spark continued debate and discussion about the future of the bar exam in California and beyond. As the legal profession continues to evolve, it will be essential to ensure that attorney licensure requirements are relevant and effective in preparing attorneys for the challenges they will face in practice.



