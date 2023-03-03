Prominent Washington Attorney Tom Goldstein Departs Supreme Court Practice and Law Firm

Tom Goldstein, a renowned Washington-based lawyer with a long-standing career as a Supreme Court advocate, has recently announced his retirement from his practice and law firm, Goldstein & Russell. Throughout his career, Goldstein has argued more than 40 cases before the Supreme Court, establishing himself as one of the most respected and skilled attorneys in the legal industry.



Goldstein co-founded Goldstein & Russell in 2011, which has now been relaunched as Goldstein, Russell & Woofter, led by partners Kevin Russell and Daniel Woofter. The firm will now handle Goldstein’s ongoing business cases, including the lawsuit involving investors who sued software company Slack Technologies LLC over alleged misrepresentations in 2019.



Goldstein cited the Supreme Court’s evolving character as a significant factor in his retirement decision. He noted that while he has many business clients with unideological cases, the court’s conservative super-majority makes it challenging for individuals seeking justice in critical civil rights and social cases to prevail.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Tom Goldstein’s retirement from his practice and law firm is a significant development in the legal industry. Goldstein has been a leading voice in the Supreme Court bar for many years, advocating for numerous clients and causes. Nevertheless, the industry will continue to evolve and adapt, driven by the dedicated efforts of attorneys like Goldstein and his colleagues.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More