Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Quarles & Brady, a law firm founded in Milwaukee, has expanded its reach into Denver with the acquisition of Adsero IP, an intellectual property boutique. The move gives Quarles a total of approximately 520 lawyers in twelve locations throughout the US, including Chicago, Washington, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. The acquisition comes just a few months after Quarles acquired the employment firm Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton in San Diego.

The Denver-Boulder area has become a significant legal market in recent years, partly due to the growth of life sciences and technology companies that have attracted new capital. Crowell & Moring has opened a new Denver office recently, while WilmerHale and Arnold & Porter have doubled the size of their existing offices.

Adsero has been an ideal partner for Quarles in the Denver market, given its growth trajectory over the past thirty years and its team’s significant experience, said Quarles Managing Partner Michael Aldana. With the acquisition, Quarles’ IP group includes more than 140 lawyers and other professionals, such as patent agents, according to the firm’s president, Brad Vynalek.

  
What
Where


Adsero, with its 29-person office, has represented clients such as Broadcom Corp., Bridgestone Regional Operations, and Sandoz Inc., according to Bloomberg Law court dockets. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Quarles’ presence in Denver and expand its intellectual property practice, which is already well-established in other markets.

Several other AmLaw 200 firms, including some of the country’s largest, have announced their combinations in recent months or have been rumored to be heading in that direction. So far, this year’s deals have included Holland & Knight, Morrison & Foerster, and Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe. Hogan Lovells, the ninth-largest firm in the US, has also been reported to be in merger talks with Shearman & Sterling.

Quarles was the 116th-largest firm in the US by revenue figures, according to The American Lawyer’s 2022 law firm survey, with just over $300 million in gross revenues. The acquisition of Adsero is expected to boost Quarles’ revenue figures and expand its capabilities in the intellectual property space.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The move by Quarles comes at a time when many law firms are seeking to expand their reach and capabilities through strategic acquisitions and mergers. The legal market has become increasingly competitive, and firms are looking for ways to differentiate themselves and offer more comprehensive services to clients.

In addition to expanding its intellectual property practice, Quarles is also seeking to expand its presence in other key markets, such as California, where it recently acquired the employment firm Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton. The firm’s growth strategy is focused on building a national platform that can offer clients a wide range of legal services across multiple industries and geographies.



Overall, the acquisition of Adsero by Quarles & Brady represents a significant expansion of the firm’s capabilities in the intellectual property space and strengthens its presence in the Denver market. With the legal market becoming increasingly competitive, firms are looking for ways to differentiate themselves and expand their capabilities. Strategic acquisitions like this one will likely become more common in the coming years.

REFERENCES:

Quarles & Bradyâ€™s Adsero Acquisition Boosts IP Reach in Denver

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-San Diego

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
52
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
50
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
56
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
158
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
70
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
79
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
48
Lawyers

Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
141
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
82
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
62
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP: Positive Reviews on Culture, Management, and Motivation of Lawyers Law firms play a critical role in society by providing legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. However, law firms are often characterized by intense competition, high-pressure work […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top