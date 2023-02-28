Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition

Quarles & Brady, a law firm founded in Milwaukee, has expanded its reach into Denver with the acquisition of Adsero IP, an intellectual property boutique. The move gives Quarles a total of approximately 520 lawyers in twelve locations throughout the US, including Chicago, Washington, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. The acquisition comes just a few months after Quarles acquired the employment firm Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton in San Diego.



The Denver-Boulder area has become a significant legal market in recent years, partly due to the growth of life sciences and technology companies that have attracted new capital. Crowell & Moring has opened a new Denver office recently, while WilmerHale and Arnold & Porter have doubled the size of their existing offices.



Adsero has been an ideal partner for Quarles in the Denver market, given its growth trajectory over the past thirty years and its team’s significant experience, said Quarles Managing Partner Michael Aldana. With the acquisition, Quarles’ IP group includes more than 140 lawyers and other professionals, such as patent agents, according to the firm’s president, Brad Vynalek.



Adsero, with its 29-person office, has represented clients such as Broadcom Corp., Bridgestone Regional Operations, and Sandoz Inc., according to Bloomberg Law court dockets. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Quarles’ presence in Denver and expand its intellectual property practice, which is already well-established in other markets.



Several other AmLaw 200 firms, including some of the country’s largest, have announced their combinations in recent months or have been rumored to be heading in that direction. So far, this year’s deals have included Holland & Knight, Morrison & Foerster, and Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe. Hogan Lovells, the ninth-largest firm in the US, has also been reported to be in merger talks with Shearman & Sterling.



Quarles was the 116th-largest firm in the US by revenue figures, according to The American Lawyer’s 2022 law firm survey, with just over $300 million in gross revenues. The acquisition of Adsero is expected to boost Quarles’ revenue figures and expand its capabilities in the intellectual property space.



The move by Quarles comes at a time when many law firms are seeking to expand their reach and capabilities through strategic acquisitions and mergers. The legal market has become increasingly competitive, and firms are looking for ways to differentiate themselves and offer more comprehensive services to clients.



In addition to expanding its intellectual property practice, Quarles is also seeking to expand its presence in other key markets, such as California, where it recently acquired the employment firm Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton. The firm’s growth strategy is focused on building a national platform that can offer clients a wide range of legal services across multiple industries and geographies.



Overall, the acquisition of Adsero by Quarles & Brady represents a significant expansion of the firm’s capabilities in the intellectual property space and strengthens its presence in the Denver market. With the legal market becoming increasingly competitive, firms are looking for ways to differentiate themselves and expand their capabilities. Strategic acquisitions like this one will likely become more common in the coming years.

