Lady Gaga sued for failing to pay $500K reward for stolen bulldogs, plaintiff also charged in case

Popstar Lady Gaga is facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to fulfill her promise to pay $500,000 for the return of her stolen French bulldogs. On Friday, Jennifer McBride, later arrested for the theft, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles superior court. McBride was charged with being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property after she turned in the dogs. She later pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to probation.



According to the lawsuit, Lady Gaga promised to pay $500,000 with “no questions asked” for the return of her dogs but did not follow through when McBride brought the bulldogs to a police station. McBride claims she fulfilled her obligation under the unilateral contract, but Lady Gaga did not fulfill her part of the agreement. The suit alleges breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation.



In addition to claiming breach of contract, the lawsuit also seeks damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life. Four others were also arrested in connection with the crime, and the alleged shooter pleaded no contest to attempted murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.



If Lady Gaga is found liable and ordered to pay a damages award, prosecutors can seek the same amount from the defendants, according to Michele Hanisee, the Los Angeles County Deputy district attorney. Hanisee explained that if Lady Gaga suffers a financial loss by paying the reward, she will qualify as a victim of a crime under California law, and the people will be obligated by law to seek restitution in court from each defendant in the case.



Hanisee also noted that McBride is still on probation and “still under the jurisdiction of the court.” The lawsuit against Lady Gaga is just the latest development in the high-profile case. It garnered significant media attention when the dogs were stolen in February 2021, and Lady Gaga offered the reward for their safe return.



Overall, the Lady Gaga lawsuit serves as a reminder that contracts and promises should be taken seriously, even if they are made in the context of a traumatic event. It also underscores the complex legal issues that can arise in cases involving high-profile victims, large rewards, and multiple defendants. As this case continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how the courts navigate these complex legal issues and determine whether Lady Gaga is legally responsible for fulfilling her promise to pay for the safe return of her dogs.

