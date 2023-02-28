Celebrity News

Lady Gaga sued for failing to pay $500K reward for stolen bulldogs, plaintiff also charged in case
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Popstar Lady Gaga is facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to fulfill her promise to pay $500,000 for the return of her stolen French bulldogs. On Friday, Jennifer McBride, later arrested for the theft, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles superior court. McBride was charged with being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property after she turned in the dogs. She later pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to probation.

According to the lawsuit, Lady Gaga promised to pay $500,000 with “no questions asked” for the return of her dogs but did not follow through when McBride brought the bulldogs to a police station. McBride claims she fulfilled her obligation under the unilateral contract, but Lady Gaga did not fulfill her part of the agreement. The suit alleges breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation.

In addition to claiming breach of contract, the lawsuit also seeks damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life. Four others were also arrested in connection with the crime, and the alleged shooter pleaded no contest to attempted murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

  
What
Where


If Lady Gaga is found liable and ordered to pay a damages award, prosecutors can seek the same amount from the defendants, according to Michele Hanisee, the Los Angeles County Deputy district attorney. Hanisee explained that if Lady Gaga suffers a financial loss by paying the reward, she will qualify as a victim of a crime under California law, and the people will be obligated by law to seek restitution in court from each defendant in the case.

Hanisee also noted that McBride is still on probation and “still under the jurisdiction of the court.” The lawsuit against Lady Gaga is just the latest development in the high-profile case. It garnered significant media attention when the dogs were stolen in February 2021, and Lady Gaga offered the reward for their safe return.

Overall, the Lady Gaga lawsuit serves as a reminder that contracts and promises should be taken seriously, even if they are made in the context of a traumatic event. It also underscores the complex legal issues that can arise in cases involving high-profile victims, large rewards, and multiple defendants. As this case continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how the courts navigate these complex legal issues and determine whether Lady Gaga is legally responsible for fulfilling her promise to pay for the safe return of her dogs.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



Lady Gaga failed to pay promised $500K for return of stolen bulldogs, suit alleges; plaintiff was charged in case

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-San Diego

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
52
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
50
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
56
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
158
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
70
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
79
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
48
Lawyers

Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
141
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
82
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
62
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP: Positive Reviews on Culture, Management, and Motivation of Lawyers Law firms play a critical role in society by providing legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. However, law firms are often characterized by intense competition, high-pressure work […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top