Public Interest

Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S.
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Abortion Defense Network, a collaboration between significant abortion rights organizations and private law firms, has been launched to counsel individuals navigating the complex and rapidly changing patchwork of US abortion laws. The network, which includes the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Center for Reproductive Rights, will match patients and providers with attorneys who can defend them against prosecution and civil suits in states that have banned or severely restricted abortion access.

The network was established in response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that established federal abortion rights nearly 50 years ago. Since the decision, a dozen states have banned abortion almost entirely, leading to concerns among abortion rights advocates about the prosecution of patients who travel across state lines or self-manage abortions at home and providers whose medical judgment might conflict with state law.

Jennifer Dalven, Director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the ACLU, said that the Abortion Defense Network was created to help those involved with abortion care navigate a “confusing and hostile legal landscape.” The network will help cover legal expenses in criminal and civil proceedings, but it is unclear how much funding will be provided.

  
What
Where


The launch of the Abortion Defense Network comes a day after 20 Democratic governors announced an alliance to protect abortion rights and access within their states. Abortion rights supporters have been frustrated with the limited strides the Biden administration has made to safeguard abortion access post-Roe. While President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to improve access to medication abortion, an upcoming federal court decision could also jeopardize that avenue.

Patients and providers seeking counsel can do so through the network, while patients will be referred to a helpline run by one of the network’s advocacy partners, If/When/How. Private firms, including Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP, Hogan Lovells US LLP, Morrison & Foerster LLP, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP will provide the network’s legal resources.

Overall, the Abortion Defense Network aims to provide a vital service to individuals seeking abortions and providers facing legal challenges in states with restricted abortion access. As the legal landscape shifts, the network’s services will be crucial in ensuring individuals can access safe and legal abortion care.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



U.S. abortion rights groups and law firms launch legal defense network

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Clerk or Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are a small to medium sized probate and estate planning law firm with 2 locations in Southern Nev...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-NM-Albuquerque

Job details Job Type Full-time Location 1805 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 871...

Apply now

Immigration Paralegal

USA-FL-Miami

We are seeking a knowledgeable Immigration Paralegal to assist us with our immigration caseload. In ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Moll Law Group, a National Injury Law Firm, is currently hiring personal injury attorneys to provide...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
52
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
52
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
82
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
78
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
56
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
47
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
46
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
56
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
54
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
74
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court

Legal Career Resources

February 15, 2023 How to Become a Supreme Court Clerk: Graduating from These Law Schools and Colleges Can Help

A study covering the period between 1980 and 2020 found that more than two-thirds of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ law clerks come from just five law schools: Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top