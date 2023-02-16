Legal News

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Felony Disenfranchisement Law
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s law prohibiting convicted felons from voting while on probation or parole in a 3-1 ruling. The law, Minn. Stat. Â§ 609.165 (2022), states that a felon’s right to vote is only restored upon completing their probation, parole, or supervised release. This means that felons cannot vote in Minnesota until they have been discharged from their sentence.

The appellants, two convicted felons, argued that the law violates Article VII, Section 1, of the Minnesota Constitution, which grants most adult US citizens the right to vote in the state and prohibits felons from voting “unless [they are] restored to civil rights.” They claimed that felons’ civil rights are restored if they are not sentenced to imprisonment or upon release from imprisonment.

However, the court rejected this argument, stating that “the words “unless restored to civil rights” are compatible with the notion that rights are restored only following a mechanism established by the government.”

  
What
Where


Justice Paul Thissen wrote in his opinion that “The felon voting prohibition turns on an act of government. It is also the only exception that allows for the restoration of civil rights. A reasonable conclusion from these textual features is that an affirmative act of government is required to restore what the government has taken away by its affirmative decision to prosecute and convict a person of a felony.”

Justice Thissen also held that the statute did not create the racially disparate impact of felony disenfranchisement. He stated that the law was passed to remove the stigma of a felony conviction for felons who had served their sentences. As a result, he ruled that the law does not violate the state constitution’s equal protection requirements.

However, Justice Natalie Hudson dissented from the decision, arguing that the statute creates racial disparities and is, therefore, unconstitutional. She asserted that section 609.165 acts as a gatekeeper to the franchise, determining who will have a voice in the democratic process and who will continue to be relegated to political marginalization. Justice Hudson used a higher standard of review than Justice Thissen to come to this conclusion.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




This latest ruling is part of a broader wave of legislation and litigation surrounding felony disenfranchisement. In October 2022, the US Supreme Court was asked to review Mississippi’s felony disenfranchisement provisions due to their racist origins. In 2021, New York and Virginia restored the voting rights of felons on parole, and in 2020, Iowa restored the right of felons who completed their sentences to vote, making it the last state to bar felons from voting for life.

The decision has significant implications for Minnesota’s voting rights and criminal justice reform. The state’s felony disenfranchisement law has been controversial and has faced challenges from activists and civil rights groups. Advocates of reform argue that disenfranchising felons disproportionately affects communities of color and undermines the principles of democracy.



This ruling reinforces the idea that the government can determine when and how a felon’s civil rights are restored. It also highlights the ongoing debate about the racial impact of felony disenfranchisement and the need for criminal justice reform to ensure that disenfranchised individuals have a voice in the democratic process.

REFERENCES:

Minnesota Supreme Court upholds felony disenfranchisement law

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney, Conservatorships, Probate & Estate Planning

USA-CA-Torrance

Qualifications Wills, trusts, & estate law: 3 years (Required) California State Bar...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Harrisburg

PARALEGAL– Handler Henning & Rosenberg, a Central PA plaintiff personal injury law firm in Har...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical Compensation $65,000 to $75,000...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Akula and Associates PC is a full-service immigration law firm located in Dallas, Texas. We are pass...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Lawyer

USA-NY-Clinton

Clinton office of our client seeks an associate lawyer with 2-7 years of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Commercial Real Estate Attorney

USA-VA-Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial real estate atto...

Apply Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
53
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
112
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling
Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look jones day
142
Biglaw

Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look
New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey judge
62
Legal News

New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey
Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings elon twitter
50
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested harvard law
47
Law Students

Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
137
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
50
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top