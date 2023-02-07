Biglaw

Cadwalader Firm Strengthens Enforcement Capabilities with New Hire of Top Government Lawyer
Law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has recently made a strategic move by hiring prominent Washington, D.C., lawyer Martin Weinstein to head its government investigations and corporate compliance practice. Weinstein is joining Cadwalader and his long-time practice partner Jeffrey D. Clark from the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Both lawyers will work in the firm’s global litigation group in D.C.

Weinstein expressed that Cadwalader’s reputation in litigation and the firm’s presence in both the United States and London were significant factors in his decision to join. He noted that the firm’s global presence would be particularly advantageous for his practice, which heavily focuses on cross-border investigations. Weinstein’s experience includes representing companies in foreign bribery investigations, an area that has recently faced increased scrutiny by the U.S. Justice Department and has led to significant corporate settlements. His clients have included Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, French telecom company Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Tyco International.

Weinstein stated that an “extremely vigorous” white-collar enforcement environment has recently been driven by increased Justice Department scrutiny of corporate misconduct and record payouts from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower program. The program incentivizes tipsters to report corporate wrongdoing by allowing them to collect a portion of the SEC fine if their information leads to an enforcement action against a company.

  
When asked about his decision to join Cadwalader, Weinstein mentioned the mandatory retirement policy at his previous firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, as one of the factors. Although he declined to discuss the specifics of the policy, he expressed his excitement to be a full-fledged practitioner for the foreseeable future. A spokesperson from Willkie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft is a leading law firm with a long-standing reputation for providing top-notch legal services in the United States and abroad. With the addition of Weinstein and Clark, the firm is set to strengthen its position in government investigations and corporate compliance. This strategic move is expected to benefit the firm’s clients, as they will have access to the expertise of two seasoned lawyers with a track record of representing significant companies in cross-border investigations.

The hiring of Martin Weinstein and Jeffrey D. Clark by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft represents a significant development in the legal industry. The firm’s clients can expect to receive top-notch legal services, and the two lawyers’ expertise in government investigations and corporate compliance will be a valuable asset to the firm’s global litigation group.

