Legal News

Federal Law May Be Violated By Governor Lee’s Mask Opt-Out Order
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt-out of school districts’ mask mandates is being questioned by the Secretary of Education.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote to Gov. Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, saying the order may impair a district’s power to establish policies to protect both students and educators.

According to Cardona, the American Rescue Plan requires participating local educational agencies (LEAs) to create a plan for a safe return to in-person learning.

  
What
Where


Rather than allowing districts to “voluntarily adopt science-based strategies,” such as wearing masks, Cardona said Lee’s order would hinder the ability of local educational agencies to adopt a responsible return to the classroom plan.

“The Department stands with the dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction,” Cardona wrote in the letter.

Cardona added that it is up to the local agencies whether to use those funds to implement indoor masking policies or other policies aligned with CDC recommendations.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




He concluded the letter by saying, “In addition, the Department will continue to closely review and monitor whether Tennessee is meeting all of its Federal fiscal requirements. It’s critical that we do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for our students and staff to thrive.”

President Joe Biden ordered Cardona to look into possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures designed to protect students.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

CRecords Manager

USA-CO-Denver

THIS POSITION CAN BE REMOTE WITHIN COLORADO OR ARKANSAS POSITION SUMMARY Summit Utilities, Inc...

Apply now

Corporate Counsel – Dispute Resolution

USA-CO-Denver

THIS POSITION CAN BE REMOTE WITHIN COLORADO OR ARKANSAS POSITION SUMMARY Summit Utilities, Inc...

Apply now

Appellate Litigation Associate - Valhalla, NY

USA-NY-Valhalla

Defense firm seeking appellate litigation associate with 2-3 years of experience for Westchester off...

Apply now

Mid-Level to Senior Litigation Associate - Cherry Hill, NJ

USA-NJ-Cherry Hill

Defense firm seeking mid-level to senior litigation associate for Cherry Hill, New Jersey office to ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Middletown

Middletown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Hartford

Hartford office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional associ...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-East Haven

East Haven office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Montana Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit on New Abortion Laws
11
Legal News

Montana Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit on New Abortion Laws
Leading Finance Attorney Joins Ropes & Gray
83
Legal News

Leading Finance Attorney Joins Ropes & Gray
Escalating Legal Battle for School Boards and Masks Mandates in Florida
14
Legal News

Escalating Legal Battle for School Boards and Masks Mandates in Florida
Over Enrollment in Law Schools: Advice for Applicants
47
Law Students

Over Enrollment in Law Schools: Advice for Applicants
United States Judge Blocks Biden’s Immigration Arrest, Deportation Limits
32
Legal News

United States Judge Blocks Biden’s Immigration Arrest, Deportation Limits
Law Schools May Have To Make Big Changes Due To A Ranking Shift
59
Legal News

Law Schools May Have To Make Big Changes Due To A Ranking Shift
Redistricting Battles Pose New Obstacles For Democrats
30
Legal News

Redistricting Battles Pose New Obstacles For Democrats

Legal Career Resources

June 30, 2021 The Law Firm Salary Raise Saga: Part 2

A salary war that was started by Milbank LLP on June 10, 2021 saw more and more firms join the race to retain and lure the best talent. To summarize, Milbank offered an initial salary raise to its associates bumping […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top