Top 10 Most Expensive Law Schools (2021)

Make a wise choice when it comes to choosing a law school.

An average law school education can land a graduate in debt up to six figures (on average, 2019 graduates were indebted $110,070), and we know that tuition prices are to blame. Using the latest U.S. News data, the average tuition and fee for private schools during the 2020-2021 academic year were $50,000, whereas the average tuition and fee for public schools were $28,838 and $47,300, respectively.

Which schools had the most expensive tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year?

U.S News has compiled a ranking for that, and it’s not surprising that almost all 10 schools making the list are private. There were at least $69,600 in tuition and fees for these law schools for the 2020-2021 academic year. There were only two public schools on the list. If you can guess which ones they are, raise your collar or grab a scarf. Below is a list of what you should know:



SCHOOL (NAME) (STATE) TUITION AND FEES (2020-2021) Columbia University (NY) $74,995 New York University $71,304 Cornell University (NY) $70,274 University of Chicago $69,975 University of Southern California (Gould) $68,828 Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL) $68,800 University of Virginia $68,500 University of Pennsylvania (Carey) $68,130 Yale University (CT) $68,117 University of Michiganâ€”Ann Arbor $67,198

It’s important to note that the law schools on this list are among the best in the country. High-ranked schools like these usually mean a high-paying job as an attorney that will enable you to service your huge debt obligations in a timely fashion – and that’s priceless when one has up to six figures of debt to repay.

Regardless of where you choose to attend law school, make sure you evaluate what your payoff will be once graduation rolls around. Are you likely to be able to find a job based on the information available online? How will you pay back your law school loans while making ends meet? Consider another school if the answers to these questions are not “yes.”



