Former FBI Chief of Staff Moves Back to King & Spalding

Paul Murphy, former Chief of Staff to The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Chris Wray, has moved back to King & Spalding. Murphy has rejoined as a partner in the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations team.

Prior to working at the FBI until February 2021, Murphy was a partner at King & Spalding from 2004 to 2019. In 2019, he joined the FBI and worked with Director Chris Wray on all issues before the agency including white-collar enforcement issues regularly facing private sector clients. Previously, Murphy has also worked with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in different roles including as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, as the Associate Deputy Attorney General, and later as the Chief of Staff to then-Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson.

Murphy is based in the Atlanta and Washington, D.C. offices of the firm. He joined the firm as an associate in 1988 and left the firm as a partner to start his first job with the DOJ in 1997. His practice focuses on white-collar criminal defense matters, civil investigations, internal corporate investigations, corporate compliance reviews, and litigation under federal and state False Claims Act and civil fraud matters.

Zach Fardon, chair of King & Spalding’s Government Matters practice group, said, “We are thrilled to have Paul back on our team. Paul has long been recognized by clients as a great lawyer, counselor, and strategist. His FBI experience will be a further boon to our Special Matters and investigations clients, and will add strength to other practices such as our National Security team.”

Murphy said, “I’m so fortunate to have had a front-row seat to see King & Spalding’s growth over many years, and I’ve always been impressed by its world-class investigations practice and supportive, truly collaborative environment. The firm’s remarkable growth has continued during my service at the FBI, and I am excited to be rejoining my top-notch colleagues here to represent our clients and come up with solutions to their most pressing legal needs.”

Recognized as a leading white-collar criminal defense attorney by Best Lawyers and Chambers USA, Murphy earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia and received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, also magna cum laude.

