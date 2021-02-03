Biglaw

Former FBI Chief of Staff Moves Back to King & Spalding
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Photo Courtesy: King & Spalding

Paul Murphy, former Chief of Staff to The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Chris Wray, has moved back to King & Spalding. Murphy has rejoined as a partner in the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations team.

Prior to working at the FBI until February 2021, Murphy was a partner at King & Spalding from 2004 to 2019. In 2019, he joined the FBI and worked with Director Chris Wray on all issues before the agency including white-collar enforcement issues regularly facing private sector clients. Previously, Murphy has also worked with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in different roles including as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, as the Associate Deputy Attorney General, and later as the Chief of Staff to then-Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson.

  
What
Where


Murphy is based in the Atlanta and Washington, D.C. offices of the firm. He joined the firm as an associate in 1988 and left the firm as a partner to start his first job with the DOJ in 1997. His practice focuses on white-collar criminal defense matters, civil investigations, internal corporate investigations, corporate compliance reviews, and litigation under federal and state False Claims Act and civil fraud matters.

Zach Fardon, chair of King & Spalding’s Government Matters practice group, said, “We are thrilled to have Paul back on our team. Paul has long been recognized by clients as a great lawyer, counselor, and strategist. His FBI experience will be a further boon to our Special Matters and investigations clients, and will add strength to other practices such as our National Security team.”

Murphy said, “I’m so fortunate to have had a front-row seat to see King & Spalding’s growth over many years, and I’ve always been impressed by its world-class investigations practice and supportive, truly collaborative environment. The firm’s remarkable growth has continued during my service at the FBI, and I am excited to be rejoining my top-notch colleagues here to represent our clients and come up with solutions to their most pressing legal needs.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Recognized as a leading white-collar criminal defense attorney by Best Lawyers and Chambers USA, Murphy earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia and received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, also magna cum laude.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

CFO/ Property Management

USA-TX-Dallas

IMMEDIATE HIRE PRIVATE:  Through our attorney, a highly-reputable 25+ year old fir...

Apply now

Legal Assistant (1-3 yrs)

USA-NY-New York City

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, a national law firm, has an immediate opening for a Legal Assist...

Apply now

Paralegal (4-6 yrs) _ Product Liability

USA-NY-New York City

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, a national law firm, is seeking a Paralegal for its New York office.&...

Apply now

VOCA Staff Attorney

USA-SC-Greenville

Job Summary This position provides a wide range of civil legal representation and advocacy to vic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

San Diego office of our client seeks a mid-level litigation associate attorney with 3-5 years of tru...

Apply Now

Corporate/Capital Markets Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

San Francisco office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks corporate/capital markets as...

Apply Now

Capital Markets Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Palo Alto

Palo Alto office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a capital markets associate atto...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former FBI Chief of Staff Moves Back to King & Spalding
9
Biglaw

Former FBI Chief of Staff Moves Back to King & Spalding
K&L Gates Opens New Nashville Office, Hires 18 Partners
123
Legal News

K&L Gates Opens New Nashville Office, Hires 18 Partners
NCBE Approves Task Forceâ€™s Recommendations, Major Changes to be Introduced to the Bar Exam bar exam
88
Breaking News

NCBE Approves Task Forceâ€™s Recommendations, Major Changes to be Introduced to the Bar Exam

Legal Career Resources

January 18, 2021 Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: What Will Be the New Normal?

In Part 1 of this series, we looked at some of the general trends observed in the legal market in 2020. In Part 2, we look at some of the important trends from the BCG Attorney Search Report that are […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top