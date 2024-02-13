Legal News

Department of Justice Seeks to Halt Youth Climate Lawsuit
Download PDF
By
Posted on

The Department of Justice has launched a bid to halt the progression of the high-profile youth climate lawsuit, Juliana v. US, which obtained trial authorization in Oregon last year.

DOJ Petition Challenges Trial Authorization

On February 2nd, the Biden administration submitted a petition to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, asserting that Judge Ann Aiken of the US District Court for the District of Oregon erred in reviving Juliana by allowing an amended complaint to proceed to trial.

Dispute Over Trial Authorization

The crux of the matter lies in Judge Aiken’s decision to greenlight the case for trial after a Ninth Circuit ruling in 2020 dismissed the original complaint. According to the DOJ, Judge Aiken’s action contravened the Ninth Circuit’s directive.

DOJ’s Position

In its petition, the Justice Department contended that the plaintiffs, a group of young individuals and a purported representative of future generations, are seeking extensive relief from the judiciary rather than the political branches. The DOJ argued that granting such relief would essentially position the district court as a supervisor over the federal government’s entire response to climate change.

Lengthy Legal Battle

The lawsuit, initiated by twenty-one youth plaintiffs in 2015, alleges that the government’s facilitation of climate change-inducing fossil fuel projects infringes upon their constitutional rights to life. Spanning three presidential administrations, the case has garnered significant attention.

DOJ Seeks Complete Dismissal

The DOJ’s petition requests the complete dismissal of the case, along with a stay in the proceedings at the Oregon district court while the Ninth Circuit deliberates on the matter.



Legal Details

The case in question is identified as United States of America v. United States District Court for the District of Oregon, Eugene, 9th Cir., No. 24-684, Petition 2/2/24.

