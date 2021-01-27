Kelly Kronenberg Adds New Practice Area, Hires New Partner

Kelly Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm with offices across the United States has launched the firm’s Land Use and Zoning Practice. The practice will be headed by Alicia J. Lewis, who has joined the firm as a Partner and Business Unit Leader. The move will help the firm to complement and boost up its other practice areas. With this addition, the firm plans to strengthen its already thriving real estate practice and offer enhanced services to its clients in the insurance industry and financial services.

Prior to joining Kronenberg, Alicia worked as a Senior Attorney at Greenspoon Marder, an Am Law 200 firm. Her practice focuses on land use, procurement, zoning, municipal and environmental law. She specializes in representing real estate developers, private property owners, municipalities, and private companies before government bodies for obtaining land-use plan amendments, site plan approvals, platting, variances, rezoning. Her expertise also includes handling building permit issues, code enforcement hearings, and government procurement matters.

Commenting on the recent development, Michael J. Fichtel, Principal Partner and CEO at Kronenberg said, “The firm is growing organically and to best service our clients. We are thrilled to have Alicia on-board and welcome her experience as an asset to our real estate practice.” Alicia said, “I am excited to join the team and I look forward to enhancing the firm’s real estate practice.”

Kronenberg’s Real Estate Practice provides commercial real estate legal services to a broad range of clients including financial institutions, lenders, corporate owners, and private equity funds.

