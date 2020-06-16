Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas

Energy law firms handle a wide array of transactional and litigation matters, ranging from contract and construction issues to high-stakes regulatory and dispute resolution matters, both domestically and internationally.

Here are the top 20 law firms in Vault’s 2020 practice area rankings in the area of energy, oil, and gas law.

10. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

% of Votes 8.27

2019 Rank – #13

Founded in the late 1800s, Orrick has grown to become a global firm of more than 1,100 attorneys, committed to innovation and teamwork.

Orrick focuses on representing clients in three core sectors: energy and infrastructure, finance, and technology including life sciences.

The firm is particularly famous for its energy work, ranked no. 1 in Vault’s Clean Tech & Renewable Energy list, and no. 10 in its Energy, Oil, & Gas ranking. The firm represents the leading players in wind, solar, and other alternative energy sources globally. In the last several years, the firm has worked on more than 150 bids for new renewables projects.

9. Sidley Austin LLP

% of Votes 8.53

2019 Rank – #8



With more than 2,000 lawyers across 20 offices, Sidley Austin is a global powerhouse. The firm boasts a long list of marquee clients in a range of industries, including energy, life sciences, health care, insurance, banking, and technology.

The firm’s work in transactional and litigation matters is reinforced by exceptional regulatory experience. Sidley Austin features many former officials from governmental agencies in the U.S., E.U., and China. It is also where Barack and Michelle Obama met.



8. Milbank LLP

% of Votes 8.79

2019 Rank – #7

One of the nation’s leading firms for litigation, project finance, and corporate finance and restructuring, Milbank LLP is best known for its international work and focus on the energy sector.

Milbank has a highly regarded Energy Infrastructure practice, and Global Projects. On the energy side, Milbank works with some of America’s most ambitious offshore wind projects and ethanol producers, while keeping a foothold in fossil fuel and metals projects.

The firm has a hand in bringing a range of infrastructure projects to life, from financing to ports and pipelines to airports and roads.

7. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates

% of Votes 9.56

2019 Rank – #6

One of the most profitable law firms in the world, Skadden was the first to report $1 billion in annual revenueâ€”now an industry brass ring. While the firm may be best known for its M&A prowess, it is an all-star across practice areas, boasting an army of about 1,700 lawyers around the globe.

Skadden’s forte is still M&A. Deals such as DuPont-Conoco, U.S. Steel-Marathon Oil, andâ€”most notablyâ€”the 1989 takeover of RJR Nabisco launched Skadden into the top rung of American law firms. It’s not surprising that Skadden became the first law firm to handle over $1 trillion in global announced M&A deals in a single year (2015). The firm is a mainstay atop Vault’s M&A ranking (consistently snagging the No. 2 spot) and is regularly ranked in the top tier for M&A by Chambers USA, Chambers Global, U.S. News’ Best Lawyers, and The Legal 500.

6. Bracewell LLP

% of Votes 12.14

2019 Rank – #5

While Bracewell LLP is a global firm with a range of practices, the firm’s Texas roots are still prominent, as demonstrated by four Lone Star locations and its strength in oil and gas.

From the beginning, Bracewell focused on six key practice areas: energy, environmental strategy, bankruptcy and financial restructuring, private investment funds, white-collar criminal defense, and banks and financial institutions.

The firm’s London office provides a strong platform from which lawyers service energy clients in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The Dubai office serves as a base for U.S. and foreign clients involved in EPC and power and renewable deals, P3, infrastructure, as well as general corporate work.

5. Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

% of Votes 14.47

2019 Rank – #4

Norton Rose Fulbright is a legal powerhouse. With dozens of offices across six continents, the firm is best known for its energy practice.

The firm serves major financial institutions, corporations, and startups across the globe, with particular expertise in energy; infrastructure, mining, and commodities; technology and innovation; financial institutions; transport; and life sciences and health care.

A fixture in Vault’s top 10 for Energy, Oil, and Gas, Norton Rose is a go-to firm for energy matters. The firm’s Energy team spans the globe and counsels clients on issues relating to oil and gas, renewables, power and utilities, and water.

4. Kirkland & Ellis LLP

% of Votes 18.86

2019 Not Ranked

One of the world’s most elite law firms, Kirkland & Ellis is recognized for its corporate, litigation, intellectual property, private equity, M&A, and restructuring work. The firm is known as one of the most successful in the world.

Their focus is in four main areasâ€” litigation, I.P., restructuring, and transaction. Some of the biggest companies call on the firm for their most complex issues, including Ares Management, Abbott Laboratories, General Motors, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Facebook, Blackstone Group, Bain Capital, Boeing, BP, Nike, Cisco, Dow Chemical, IBM, Intel, KKR, Oaktree Capital, Vista Equity Partnersâ€”the list goes on.

3. Latham & Watkins LLP

% of Votes 30.49

2019 Rank – #3

One of the world’s largest law firms, Latham is a bona fide elite U.S. heritage firm. With more than 2,600 attorneys in 29 offices around the world, Latham practices in all major jurisdictions in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and regularly represents companies in Africa and Latin America. The firm is a global leader in environmental law, finance matters, corporate transactions, litigation, and tax services.

2. Baker Botts L.L.P.

% of Votes 38.76

2019 Rank – #2

Baker Botts is an international firm with 14 offices across the globe and with an army of more than 700 lawyers. The firm fields sturdy teams in energy, environmental law, litigation, I.P., and project finance.

Baker Botts’ attorneys work across five main practice areas: I.P., litigation, corporate, global projects, and tax.

The firm is best known for its Energy and Natural Resources practice and holds the No. 3 spot in Vault’s Energy, Oil, and Gas ranking. Baker Botts has handled more than 3,700 such matters across the globe in the past decade and advises on matters relating to oil, liquified natural gas, natural gas, coal, and renewables.

1. Vinson & Elkins LLP

% of Votes 52.71

2019 Rank – #1

Founded in Houston in 1917, Vinson & Elkins built its name on oil and gas matters. The Lone Star institution has established itself at the forefront of the energy industry while growing its expertise in a broad spectrum of other practice areas, such as banking/finance, real estate, technology, M&A/private equity, media, complex litigation, and tax.

The firm is a go-to firm for Big Oil and ranks No. 1 in Vault’s Energy, Oil, and Gas ranking.

The firm has a top-notch Clean Energy & Renewables practice with experience working with solar, hydro, and wind energies; energy storage; smart-grid applications; fuel cells; biomass; waste-to-energy, and more. The team works across practices, bringing in the firm’s experience in environmental law counseling, licensing, M&A, project development, project financing, and regulatory counseling.



