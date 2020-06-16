Law Students

Law Schools Where the Most Graduates Get BigLaw Jobs
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
large law firm

If you’re a Type A law student who wishes to embark upon a career path that will get you in on the ground floor at a large firm and pad your wallet, then you’ll most likely want to compete for a position at a BigLaw firm.

Given the ‘unbreakable bond’ between top tier law schools and BigLaw, the odds of scoring an associate position in a prestigious law firm would be in your favor, if you attend a Tier 1 law school.

According to the annual Go-To Law Schools list created byÂ Law.comÂ for the class of 2019, Columbia Law School is the ultimate golden ticket for a BigLaw firm.

  
What
Where


According to the data gathered by Law.com, Columbia Law for the seventh straight year sent more graduates into associate jobs at the country’s largest 100 law firms than any other law school.

Some 70% of 2019 graduates are now working as associates at BigLaw firms. On the heels of Columbia Law, The University of Pennsylvania Law School reserves the second place by sending 58% of graduates to the largest firms, followed by New York University School of Law at 56%. Rounding out the top five are Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law at No. 4 with a BigLaw placement rate of 55% and the University of Virginia School of Law at No. 5 with 53% of the 2019 class heading to large firms.

While Columbiaâ€™s placement rate for the class of 2019 was 12 percent higher than any other school, there is a slight drop for the school from 2018, when 71% of graduates headed to a BigLaw firm.Â 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




This yearâ€™s report illustrates how large law firms tend to rely on the same feeder schools over time, with relatively small adjustments. The data also shows that 2019 was a great year for Juris Doctors from top law schools. The number of 2019 law grads hired as associates by the largest 100 firms increased slightly in 2019 to 4,423.

Moreover, according to many career services deans, the class of 2019 likely represents a high mark in BigLaw hiring.



The associates hired in large firms went through the summer associate recruiting process in 2017, which was a great year regarding firm recruiting.

According to the data gathered by the National Association for Law Placement (NALP), some of the BigLaw firms have since contracted the size of their summer associate classes, meaning the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 are likely to have lower BigLaw placement rates.

Many law schools have increased their class sizes, which will additionally drive down the rate of graduates securing a position at large firms.

While the top five law schools on the list remained unchanged since 2018, the remainder of the top 10 saw slight changes. The University of Chicago Law School climbed up three spots to 6th place, with a 51% BigLaw placement rate. The University of California, Berkeley School of Law ticked up for two spots to No. 8 and saw the percentage of graduates in large firm associate jobs surge from 42% in 2018 to 49% in 2019. Cornell Law School plunged three spots to No. 9 with large law firm placement rate of 49%, while Harvard moved down two spots to No. 10.

Brooklyn Law School made the single-largest jump on this yearâ€™s list, picking up 15 spots to land at No. 32. Its placement rate was helped by graduating fewer students in 2019, by a robust legal job market and by the schoolâ€™s strong academic program.

ClickÂ hereÂ to see the rest of the law schools with the highest percentage of graduates employed in Biglaw jobs.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Parralegal

USA-IL-Chicago

Summary: Under supervision from firm attorneys, this position performs a wide range of paralegal ...

Apply now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Buffalo

Gleichenhaus, Marchese & Weishaar, PC Gleichenhaus, Marchese & Weishaar, PC, is seeking an associ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

The applicant needs to be licensed to practice law in NC. We are seeking an attorney looking for an ...

Apply now

Firm Administrator

USA-MA-Boston

We have a new opening for an experienced Firm Administrator to join our team. This hands-on individu...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of our client seeks Litigation Attorney with 4 years of experience. The candidate wi...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Cordele

Cordele office of our client seeks litigation associate attorney with 2 years of post-law school exp...

Apply Now

Senior Investment Funds Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks senior investment funds attorney with 5+ years of legal exp...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Lawyers Accused in Molotov Attack Face Up to Life in Prison on 7 Counts
20
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Accused in Molotov Attack Face Up to Life in Prison on 7 Counts
Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas
10
Energy, Oil and Gas

Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas
Law School Applications Are Downâ€”A COVID-19 Glitch or LSAT Schedule Changes?
52
Law Life

Law School Applications Are Downâ€”A COVID-19 Glitch or LSAT Schedule Changes?
Dallas Law School Revokes Student’s Admission Over Racist Posts
26
Law Students

Dallas Law School Revokes Student’s Admission Over Racist Posts
Boutique Firms With the Most Yale Law School Graduates
41
Law Students

Boutique Firms With the Most Yale Law School Graduates
Boutique Firms With the Most Harvard Law School Graduates
133
Law Life

Boutique Firms With the Most Harvard Law School Graduates
8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career
21
Legal Career Resources

8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career
Stanford Law Professor Criticized for Using the N-Word in Class
21
Legal News

Stanford Law Professor Criticized for Using the N-Word in Class
Networking: Why successful lawyers do it and why you should do it, too.
14
Law Life

Networking: Why successful lawyers do it and why you should do it, too.
How to Become a Lawyer Without Going to Law School
45
Law Life

How to Become a Lawyer Without Going to Law School

Legal Career Resources

June 16, 2020 Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas

Energy law firms handle a wide array of transactional and litigation matters, ranging from contract and construction issues to high-stakes regulatory and dispute resolution matters, both domestically and internationally.  Here are the top 20 law firms in Vault’s 2020 practice […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top