Law Life

Law School Applications Are Down—A COVID-19 Glitch or LSAT Schedule Changes?
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
international law jobs

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shake the legal world, now affecting the interest in legal education or more precisely, the lack of it.

According to the latest data from the Law School Admission Council, the law school applicant pool is most likely to shrink this year, with applicants to American Bar Association-accredited law schools being down 2.5% from this point in the cycle last year.

In 2019, schools had received 95% of all applications for the coming fall, by early June. If that timing holds true for this year, schools have little chance of making up that lost ground on applicants.

  
What
Where


This plunge in applicants ends a two-year resurgence that legal academics had hoped would become a continued recovery to offset years of decline.

It’s still unclear whether the lower number of applicants is a looming result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 The numbers don’t necessarily foretell lower enrollment because of changes in the administration of the LSAT. In-person LSATs for March and April were cancelled. Then the council announced the LSAT-Flex a remote version of the LSAT, in May and scheduled a second online exam for July. Therefore, there could be a spike in applications after the scores are released for the LSAT-Flex on Friday.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The president of the LSAC, Kellye Testy, told Law.com that COVID-19 “shifted the timeline down.” Many law schools have extended application deadlines, she said.

“COVID created a period where nothing happened, and it shifted the timeline down,” Testy told LAW.com. “What we might have usually seen happen on May 1 could happen more like May 30 this year. Right now, we’re 2.5% off last year. I personally think it’s amazing that it’s only 2.5% given all the disruption.”



Another shadow in the admissions canvas is whether this year’s crop of graduating college seniors will make last-minute decisions to avoid the wounded job market and extend their legal education, as they did in the aftermath of the 2008 recession.

In 2010, law schools saw a record-breaking peak in applicants, and the post-recession year remains the high water mark for enrollment, illustrating that interest in graduate schools is countercyclical with the strength of the job market.

Typically, when the economy goes down, college applications go up. This is because when the economy is strong, there are more opportunities for jobs and less unemployment, which means fewer people consider law school and opt to go to work. While the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has created a slowdown in applications, it would seem that it would only be a matter of time before applications begin to spike.

The pandemic hit relatively late in the admissions cycle, and seniors who were scared by the bleak economic prospects weren’t able to switch gears and take the LSAT Flex until last month due to the canceled exams.

Testy told Law.com many applicants said that they didn’t originally intend to pursue a J.D. but are going that route due to canceled job offers and internships. Many law schools have extended their application deadlines to accommodate those latecomers, she noted. Meanwhile, a council survey of law school applicants found that the vast majority are still planning to enroll this fall despite uncertainty over what form their education will take.

“It’s at 85% or more, of those who have decided they still will attend,” Testy said. “They don’t love that it might be online, but that wouldn’t significantly affect their decision.”

The past decade has been unpredictable and tumultuous for law school admissions. After the peak in 2010, the applicant pool shrank for six straight years. By 2016 enrolment was down by nearly 38% from 2010. Two years later, in 2018- an unexpected surge of nearly 8% enrollment, that was called the “Trump Bump” on the idea that politics were pushing young people to pursue legal careers. Law school applicants were up another 3% in 2019.

Despite the overall plummet in applicants for the fall, council data shows a surge in the number of applicants with strong LSAT scores. The number of applicants with scores falling between 165 and 169 is up more than 6% over last year. The number of scores between 170 and 174 is up 1%, and scores in the highest band—175 to 180—are up nearly 7%. 

By contrast, each score band from 164 on down saw a decline from the previous year.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Parralegal

USA-IL-Chicago

Summary: Under supervision from firm attorneys, this position performs a wide range of paralegal ...

Apply now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Buffalo

Gleichenhaus, Marchese & Weishaar, PC Gleichenhaus, Marchese & Weishaar, PC, is seeking an associ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

The applicant needs to be licensed to practice law in NC. We are seeking an attorney looking for an ...

Apply now

Firm Administrator

USA-MA-Boston

We have a new opening for an experienced Firm Administrator to join our team. This hands-on individu...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of our client seeks Litigation Attorney with 4 years of experience. The candidate wi...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Cordele

Cordele office of our client seeks litigation associate attorney with 2 years of post-law school exp...

Apply Now

Senior Investment Funds Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks senior investment funds attorney with 5+ years of legal exp...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Lawyers Accused in Molotov Attack Face Up to Life in Prison on 7 Counts
20
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Accused in Molotov Attack Face Up to Life in Prison on 7 Counts
Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas
10
Energy, Oil and Gas

Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas
Law School Applications Are Down—A COVID-19 Glitch or LSAT Schedule Changes?
52
Law Life

Law School Applications Are Down—A COVID-19 Glitch or LSAT Schedule Changes?
Dallas Law School Revokes Student’s Admission Over Racist Posts
26
Law Students

Dallas Law School Revokes Student’s Admission Over Racist Posts
Boutique Firms With the Most Yale Law School Graduates
41
Law Students

Boutique Firms With the Most Yale Law School Graduates
Boutique Firms With the Most Harvard Law School Graduates
133
Law Life

Boutique Firms With the Most Harvard Law School Graduates
8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career
21
Legal Career Resources

8 Tips for a Long and Successful Legal Career
Stanford Law Professor Criticized for Using the N-Word in Class
21
Legal News

Stanford Law Professor Criticized for Using the N-Word in Class
Networking: Why successful lawyers do it and why you should do it, too.
14
Law Life

Networking: Why successful lawyers do it and why you should do it, too.
How to Become a Lawyer Without Going to Law School
45
Law Life

How to Become a Lawyer Without Going to Law School

Legal Career Resources

June 16, 2020 Best Law Firms for Energy, Oil & Gas

Energy law firms handle a wide array of transactional and litigation matters, ranging from contract and construction issues to high-stakes regulatory and dispute resolution matters, both domestically and internationally.  Here are the top 20 law firms in Vault’s 2020 practice […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top