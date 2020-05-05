Scott Disick Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse

Scott Disick has checked himself into rehab after drinking heavily and abusing cocaine while quarantined, the DailyMail reports.

The 36-year-old reality star entered the exclusive treatment facility All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado, last Tuesday.

“Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney, and she demanded that he get help,” a source told E! News “Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

Sources say both Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, influenced his decision to seek help.

“Kourtney and Sophia were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado,” a source told ET. “At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family, and that’s everyone’s main focus right now… Scott’s sobriety and the kids having a healthy father.”

Reportedly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been going through a tough time while hunkered down at home. Disick, known for his hard partying, struggled with family life and has been taking cocaine and drinking heavily during the coronavirus lockdown.

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot,” a source told DailyMail.

After entering the recently-opened resort-style rehab, the reality star was placed under COVID-19 quarantine and was tested for coronavirus.

Once given the all-clear, Disick was allowed to join other patients at the facility Friday.

“Scott flew in on Tuesday and had to Zoom in to a group meeting from his room to introduce himself,” a source told DailyMailTV.

“He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.”

Disick has long had struggled with drug abuse and alcoholism to battle trauma and personal issues.

According to the Mail, the reality star still struggles to cope with losing both his parents within three months of each other.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them,” Disick confessed on last Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Disick was the only child and extremely close to his mom Bonnie who died in 2013 after a long illness, and his father Jeff, who passed away in 2014 of unknown causes.

In the past, the reality star has had an off and on a relationship with both his ex-wife Kortuney and rehabs.

He and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, were together on and off from 2006 to 2015, and share children Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Disick’s first attempt to deal with his drug and alcohol troubles was in 2014 when he checked himself into a rehab facility in Connecticut, after downing a bottle of sleeping pills.

Disick and Kourtney split for good in July 2015, when pictures of him getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo surfaced online.

In October 2015, Disick had another attempt at recovery and checked into a facility in Malibu.

However, in early 2016, after another bender of booze and cocaine, Disick was discovered unresponsive in bed at his Los Angeles home.

In 2017, Disick was hospitalized yet again after partying, womanizing, and bizarre behavior.

In September 2017, Disick seemingly cleaned up his act upon meeting his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie’s daughter.

In a trailer of an upcoming KUWTK episode, Scott also gave a preview of how quarantine life was going for him.

“I’m starting to get a little stir crazy,” he says into a camera he set up in his home.

