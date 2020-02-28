Law Students

The 5 Deciding Factors in Law School Admissions
Download PDF
Loading...

By
Posted on

Summary: These 5 factors are heavily considered in law school admission decisions.

Every year, Law School Admission officers at any given law school review thousands of student applications, of which only a small percentage are accepted. Naturally, they need ways to quickly evaluate applications.

Because of the large number of applicants, law schools sort students into three groups based on LSAT score and GPA: presumptive admissions, presumptive denials, and the “maybes” in-between.

  
The following five law school admission factors are considered heavily in a law school’s decision-making process.

1. LSAT Score

As aspiring law students probably know, the LSAT score is one of the most important factors in the admission process. Admission officers use LSAT scores to determine an applicant’s logical reasoning, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension skills, all of which are essential for success in law school.

Largely different from any other standardized high school or college test, the LSAT is designed to measure and estimate your ability to excel in law school. Preparing for the LSAT is often an overwhelming, long, and stressful process. You should be physically and mentally prepared for the test. Getting the best LSAT score requires months of continuous effort.  

JD Journal published a list of 10 LSAT preparation tips that every aspiring law student needs to know.

2. Undergraduate GPA

Another important deciding factor is your undergraduate GPA. Because it summarizes your college career, admission committees rely on your GPA as a measure of academic performance as well as your motivation and determination in the long run. 



A high GPA is an indicator that you performed well in school and you will be able to handle the academic rigors of law school. The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) combines your LSAT score and undergraduate GPA to create a school-specific LSAT/GPA Index which benchmarks you against other applicants to a given law school.

3. Your Personal Statement

Aside from a stellar LSAT Score and a high GPA, admission officers want to know why you decided to apply to law school and how you will use your law degree. 

If you want the admissions committee to connect with you personally as well as academically and professionally, write about compelling personal events that have inspired you to pursue a career in law.

4. Letters of Recommendation

Recommendations provide integrity to your application because they represent third-party evaluations of your academic performance. Recommendations from professors are exceptionally important, as they can indicate your academic intellect, as well as your interest in law. That’s why it’s important to get a letter of recommendation from a trusted source. 

5. Leadership Experience

Leading teams and groups shows the admissions committee how you will contribute to the community. You can gain leadership experience through student organizations, student groups, class projects, work experience, and more. Also, it’s important to demonstrate the tangible impact of your leadership instead of simply stating you were a team leader.

