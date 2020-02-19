Law Students

Law Schools Recognize the Importance of Business-Oriented Thinking
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

With new technology-driven, borderless businesses, corporations expect of their advising lawyers more than legal advice – they need to provide vital assistance in almost every aspect of the business. Lawyers are expected to play a crucial role in important strategic projects and business transactions. 

As academics worldwide are beginning to recognize the importance of merging legal know-how with business acumen, alliances between business and law schools are now commonplace.

Consequently, law schools around the world are launching LL.M. programs that marry once separate academic disciplines – business and law. 

  
What
Where


For instance, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University near Boston runs courses with various business schools including CEIBS in China, HEC Paris and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business in the US. 

 “For a firm to succeed, it can’t have one without the other,” explains Ana Pumar Silveira, executive director of LL.M. programs at IE Law School. “Upon its creation, IE Law School was always allied to IE Business School.”

At the University of Amsterdam, the business and law schools are also united: they offer an LL.M. course in finance. “The curriculum combines legal knowledge with finance, which lawyers, in-house councils and regulatory advisors working in the corporate area should have,” says Marc Salomon, dean of the Amsterdam Business School. “Some lawyers need to understand complex financial products and valuations,” Salomon says, adding that fintech subjects like blockchain are offered as electives in the LL.M.  

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




At IE, the LL.M. in International Business Law focuses on delivering traditional legal know-how but also teaches softer skills like creative thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and communication. 

These skills will define the present and future lawyers who face a changing legal environment,” Silveira says.  



Aside from the joint degree programs, law schools are also running business plan competitions where students from across academic fields work together to solve problems.

For example, in the U.S, Miami Law School runs a competition supported by law firm Eversheds, with Ivy League schools like Stanford and Harvard.

Business plan competitions and other activities can lead to fruitful connections that may help LL.M. students land jobs. 

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

Interesting Legal Sites You May Like


BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Partner level Attorney with food and drug experience

USA-CA-San Francisco

San Francisco office of national firm is seeking partner or counsel level attorney (8-15 years) with...

Apply Now

Senior Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Senior Litigation Associa...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Mid-level Litigation At...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney (5+ years)

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale office of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck seeks an experienced litigation associate wi...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CO-Castle Rock

Growing downtown Castle Rock law firm looking for full-time paralegal to support its vibrant Probate...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Concord

I am looking for a rock star residential real estate attorney to join my team! If you have a minimum...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-FL-Orlando

We are seeking a Paralegal to become a part of our team! You will provide overall support to attorne...

Apply now

Most Popular

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ﻿
Law Students

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ﻿
What is a Judicial Externship and How Can It Help Your Career?
6
Law Students

What is a Judicial Externship and How Can It Help Your Career?
Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not
9
Home

Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not
5 Ways to Improve Your Concentration
23
Law Students

5 Ways to Improve Your Concentration
Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape
10
Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape
Life Imitates Art: Lawyer Sentenced to Punishment Fit for Bart Simpson
10
Bad Lawyers

Life Imitates Art: Lawyer Sentenced to Punishment Fit for Bart Simpson
Demand for IP Lawyers Continues to Rise
36
Legal News

Demand for IP Lawyers Continues to Rise
Leave Divisive Traits Out Of Your Job Search If You Want to Work in a Large Law Firm
6
Legal Career Resources

Leave Divisive Traits Out Of Your Job Search If You Want to Work in a Large Law Firm
Elon Musk Urges Everyone to Delete Facebook
10
Celebrity News

Elon Musk Urges Everyone to Delete Facebook
World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Pledges $10B to Fight Climate Change
6
Celebrity News

World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Pledges $10B to Fight Climate Change

Legal Career Resources

February 26, 2020 Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not

Summary: Showing up, both physically and mentally, is the key to success for getting hired and advancing in Law Firms. Long hours, unpleasant encounters and the constant pressure of getting ahead-the practice of law can be grueling. Also, let’s not […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2018 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top