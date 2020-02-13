Intelligence, energy, and integrity. These are the three main qualities you should have in order to be hired by Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors of all time. In the article, ‘The Top Three Qualities Warren Buffett Looks for When Hiring Attorneys, Managers, and Others-and Why This Is All You Need to Know to Hire, Get Hired, and Be a Great Employee’ published by BCG Attorney Search, Harrison Barnes, Legal Recruiter elaborately explains these three qualities.

“You’re looking for three things, generally, in a person,” says Buffett. “Intelligence, energy, and integrity. And if they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two. I tell them, ‘Everyone here has the intelligence and energy—you wouldn’t be here otherwise. But integrity is up to you. You weren’t born with it, you can’t learn it in school.”



Barnes recognizes Buffet’s three Holly Grails of success in the most successful people who practice law. Those who are not as successful, miss one of the three qualities. If you want to succeed as an attorney you have to own all of the three qualities.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The thing is, it’s not only the matter of owning these qualities, but it’s also about applying them.

“It is not just about being intelligent—it is about applying that intelligence. I would estimate that less than 20% of people with IQs in the top 5% of the population work their hardest and apply their intelligence to school, work, achievement, and doing the very best they can.” Barnes explains.

While attorneys are certainly selling their smarts in the market, energy and a drive to get things done are equally required. You can be a brilliant attorney, but you can lack enthusiasm and energy, and that’s a deal-breaker. If your intelligence lasts only for a certain number of hours per day and then go home, you lack enthusiasm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe



“The best attorneys have energy. They have energy when they are young, and they keep it when they are older. They may do it through some of the methods listed above, or they may do it in other ways. Nevertheless, these attorneys find ways to consistently maintain high amounts of energy, and this energy is what they are selling in the market—not just their experience.

” says Barnes.

Attorneys with a lack of integrity are one of the most significant issues with the practice of law. Many attorneys get away with a lack of integrity for their entire careers.

Barnes goes on to say “ Dishonesty is something that you need to avoid. If you are honest, your colleagues, clients, and others will respect you. You will go further in your career. You will not be plagued with guilt that may eat you up inside and cause health issues or substance abuse problems. As the saying goes, honesty truly is the best policy. ”



Intelligence, energy, and integrity are the three qualities we would all want in an attorney if were to hire one for ourselves. The absence of any one of these qualities would likely be fatal.

This educative article is a must-read for attorneys, managers and well, everyone.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More