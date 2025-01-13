Legal Technology News

ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

ZwillGen, a prominent law firm specializing in technology and privacy law, announced on Wednesday the launch of its new artificial intelligence division. This significant move comes as part of ZwillGen’s acquisition of Luminos, a Washington, D.C.-based boutique firm known for its expertise in AI bias and cybersecurity testing.

A Strategic Merger to Meet High Demand

The integration of six attorneys and data scientists from Luminos.Law bolsters ZwillGen’s capabilities in addressing the rising demand for AI-related services. Marc Zwillinger, the firm’s founder and managing member, emphasized the importance of this addition, noting that AI bias and cybersecurity testing have become “high-demand services” amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Trends in Law Firm Consolidation

This acquisition reflects a broader trend in the legal industry, where smaller firms are merging to expand their service offerings. In early 2025 alone, at least five law firm combinations have been announced. Notable examples include Clyde & Co.’s merger with a small insurance firm in Dallas and Withers’ combination with a Los Angeles-based firm. Several larger mergers also took effect at the start of the year, further highlighting the wave of consolidation.

  
What
Where


ZwillGen’s Expanding Footprint

Since its founding in Washington, D.C., in 2010, ZwillGen has grown to include more than 45 attorneys spread across offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and D.C. The firm’s broader network includes a subpoena response subsidiary and an affiliate focused on gaming licensing, bringing its total workforce to approximately 125 professionals.

ZwillGen serves an impressive roster of technology and media clients, including major names like Airbnb, Bose, DoorDash, NBCUniversal, and The New York Times. This expansion into AI and cybersecurity services positions the firm to better meet the complex and evolving needs of its clients.

Luminos: A Valuable Addition to ZwillGen

Founded five years ago, Luminos has built a reputation for helping companies audit and manage risks associated with AI and analytics. In April 2024, the firm spun off Luminos.AI as a standalone software company, making its proprietary AI risk management tools available on a larger scale. While the software company remains independent, Andrew Burt, co-founder and former managing partner of Luminos, will continue to focus on its operations and serve as a legal advisor to ZwillGen’s AI division.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Brenda Leong, a key figure from Luminos, has been appointed as the director of ZwillGen’s AI division, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in expertise.

The Future of AI and Privacy Law

As regulatory oversight intensifies and companies face increasing scrutiny over AI and cybersecurity practices, ZwillGen’s move to incorporate Luminos positions it as a leader in the field. With its expanded team and resources, the firm is well-equipped to address the legal challenges of emerging technologies and provide cutting-edge solutions for its clients.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Employment Attorney (Remote) in Burbank, CA.

USA-CA-Burbank

     We are a small and highly respected Burbank based REMOTE employment litigation d...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Irvine

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Shifting Legal Talent Landscape: What It Means for Associates and Law Firms in 2025 IRS
Breaking News

The Shifting Legal Talent Landscape: What It Means for Associates and Law Firms in 2025
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA Diversity Standards for Law Schools
Law Students

Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA Diversity Standards for Law Schools
ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
Legal Technology News

ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
A New Era in Legal Alliances: Cohen Vaughan’s Innovative Partnership Model
Legal News

A New Era in Legal Alliances: Cohen Vaughan’s Innovative Partnership Model
New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Law Students

New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
Lawyers

Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
DOJ Finds Tennessee Bar Admission Process Discriminatory for Applicants with Disabilities ADA
Law Students

DOJ Finds Tennessee Bar Admission Process Discriminatory for Applicants with Disabilities
Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Law Firm Salary

Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA’s Diversity Rule for Law Schools
Law Students

Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA’s Diversity Rule for Law Schools

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top