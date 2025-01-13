ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition

ZwillGen, a prominent law firm specializing in technology and privacy law, announced on Wednesday the launch of its new artificial intelligence division. This significant move comes as part of ZwillGen’s acquisition of Luminos, a Washington, D.C.-based boutique firm known for its expertise in AI bias and cybersecurity testing.

A Strategic Merger to Meet High Demand

The integration of six attorneys and data scientists from Luminos.Law bolsters ZwillGen’s capabilities in addressing the rising demand for AI-related services. Marc Zwillinger, the firm’s founder and managing member, emphasized the importance of this addition, noting that AI bias and cybersecurity testing have become “high-demand services” amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Trends in Law Firm Consolidation

This acquisition reflects a broader trend in the legal industry, where smaller firms are merging to expand their service offerings. In early 2025 alone, at least five law firm combinations have been announced. Notable examples include Clyde & Co.’s merger with a small insurance firm in Dallas and Withers’ combination with a Los Angeles-based firm. Several larger mergers also took effect at the start of the year, further highlighting the wave of consolidation.

ZwillGen’s Expanding Footprint

Since its founding in Washington, D.C., in 2010, ZwillGen has grown to include more than 45 attorneys spread across offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and D.C. The firm’s broader network includes a subpoena response subsidiary and an affiliate focused on gaming licensing, bringing its total workforce to approximately 125 professionals.

ZwillGen serves an impressive roster of technology and media clients, including major names like Airbnb, Bose, DoorDash, NBCUniversal, and The New York Times. This expansion into AI and cybersecurity services positions the firm to better meet the complex and evolving needs of its clients.

Luminos: A Valuable Addition to ZwillGen

Founded five years ago, Luminos has built a reputation for helping companies audit and manage risks associated with AI and analytics. In April 2024, the firm spun off Luminos.AI as a standalone software company, making its proprietary AI risk management tools available on a larger scale. While the software company remains independent, Andrew Burt, co-founder and former managing partner of Luminos, will continue to focus on its operations and serve as a legal advisor to ZwillGen’s AI division.

Brenda Leong, a key figure from Luminos, has been appointed as the director of ZwillGen’s AI division, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in expertise.

The Future of AI and Privacy Law

As regulatory oversight intensifies and companies face increasing scrutiny over AI and cybersecurity practices, ZwillGen’s move to incorporate Luminos positions it as a leader in the field. With its expanded team and resources, the firm is well-equipped to address the legal challenges of emerging technologies and provide cutting-edge solutions for its clients.

