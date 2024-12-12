Morrison Foerster Expands with Strategic Hires from Goodwin Procter

Major Expansion for Morrison Foersterâ€™s Emerging Companies Group

In a significant move to strengthen its presence in the competitive market for technology and startup legal services, Morrison Foerster announced on Wednesday the addition of a seven-lawyer team from Goodwin Procter. This high-profile acquisition includes partner Peter Fusco, who is set to co-lead the firmâ€™s emerging companies and venture capital group.

Key Partners Bolstering the New York Office

Peter Fusco, alongside partners Jae Zhou and Frank Paz, will join Morrison Foersterâ€™s New York office. The trio brings extensive expertise in advising venture capital funds, early-stage startups, and other innovative tech enterprisesâ€”a client demographic that continues to be highly sought after by leading law firms.

Leadership and Strategic Impact

Fusco will share leadership responsibilities with current co-chairs Michael Glaser and Jim Krenn, who are both based in California. Glaser highlighted the strategic value of the new team in an official statement, noting that Fuscoâ€™s technology-focused practice will significantly enhance Morrison Foersterâ€™s influence within New Yorkâ€™s vibrant business ecosystem. Efforts to reach Fusco for comment were not immediately successful.

Expanding a Robust Emerging Companies Group

Morrison Foersterâ€™s emerging companies and venture capital group is already an established force, comprising over 100 lawyers as per the firmâ€™s website. This addition further cements its standing in the legal market, providing clients with an even deeper bench of seasoned professionals. Globally, Morrison Foerster boasts a team of over 1,000 attorneys.

A History of High-Profile Legal Work

During his tenure at Goodwin Procter, Fusco co-led a team that advised on notable deals, including the 2023 sale of Salt Lake City-based Pathology Watch to Sonic Healthcare, an Australian firm. Goodwin Procter had previously highlighted Fuscoâ€™s contributions in their announcement of the deal.

Previous Collaborations and Notable Transitions

The new hires come as part of a broader trend for Morrison Foerster, which has recently attracted key talent from Goodwin. Fusco and his team originally joined Goodwin in 2021 as part of a group transition from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. Additionally, another lawyer from this cohort, William Wilson, joined Morrison Foersterâ€™s technology transactions group earlier in July. This was preceded by Morrison Foersterâ€™s March acquisition of five cybersecurity lawyers from Goodwin, including a practice leader.

Goodwinâ€™s Response to Departures

Goodwin Procter acknowledged the departure of Fusco and his team, with a spokesperson stating that the firm wishes them well in their new roles. Despite the loss, Goodwin remains a formidable player in the tech and venture capital legal space, maintaining a strong foothold with a diverse roster of specialized attorneys.

Strengthening Morrison Foersterâ€™s Market Position

The strategic addition of this team is poised to bolster Morrison Foersterâ€™s capabilities and expand its influence in critical markets, particularly in New York, which is known for its dynamic and competitive business landscape. The move reflects the firmâ€™s commitment to deepening its expertise and providing comprehensive legal support to the burgeoning technology and startup sector.

