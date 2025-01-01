Six Major Law Firms Welcome New Leadership in 2025: Strategic Shifts Amid Industry Optimism

As the legal industry anticipates a dynamic year in 2025, six prominent law firms are gearing up for leadership transitions. These new leaders face the challenge of steering their firms through a competitive market and harnessing potential growth opportunities in areas like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and high-stakes litigation. With fresh faces at the helm, hereâ€™s a detailed look at the individuals stepping into these influential roles and the strategic shifts they bring.

Boies Schiller Flexner: Matthew Schwartz Takes the Reins

David Boies, the legendary trial lawyer and founder of Boies Schiller Flexner, will pass the baton to Matthew Schwartz on January 1, 2025. Schwartz, a 47-year-old former federal prosecutor, has co-managed the firm since 2020 and brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

This leadership change comes after years of uncertainty regarding succession plans. Previous transitions unraveled as potential successors departed the firm, which faced challenges including declining headcount and revenue. Under Schwartzâ€™s leadership, the firm aims to solidify its standing as a top litigation powerhouse.

David Boies, now 84, will remain an active presence at the firm as a member of its executive committee. Among his ongoing cases, he represents Delta Airlines in litigation against Crowdstrike and Microsoft following a major system outage. His involvement ensures continuity as the firm embarks on this new chapter.

DLA Piper: Charles Severs Named Global Co-CEO

Charles Severs will assume the role of managing partner and global co-CEO at DLA Piper, effective January 1, 2025. Based in London, Severs will work alongside Frank Ryan, who continues as co-CEO after being re-elected in 2023.

An experienced M&A lawyer, Severs joined DLA Piper in 2003 from Herbert Smith Freehills and has held numerous leadership roles within the firm. His appointment follows a competitive selection process, with Paris partner StÃ©phane Lemarchand also vying for the position. Severs succeeds Simon Levine, who served as managing partner for a decade and will now focus on strategic innovation.

DLA Piper remains a global giant, generating $3.8 billion in revenue in 2023, and Seversâ€™ leadership is expected to guide the firm through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: Dual Leadership with Abid Qureshi and Daniel Walsh

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld will transition to a co-leadership model in April 2025, with Abid Qureshi and Daniel Walsh stepping in as co-chairs. They succeed Kim Koopersmith, a trailblazer who has led the firm since 2013.

Qureshi, a seasoned financial restructuring litigator, currently leads the firmâ€™s New York office and serves on its management committee. Walsh, based in London, specializes in corporate deals and has played key roles on various internal committees. Their combined expertise reflects the firmâ€™s increasing focus on transatlantic collaboration and its evolving power dynamics, with a shift from Texas to hubs like Washington, D.C., and New York.

Zuckerman Spaeder: Caroline Judge Mehta Becomes First Female Chair

Zuckerman Spaeder will make history in January 2025 with the appointment of Caroline Judge Mehta as its first female chair. A partner specializing in white-collar defense and investigations, Mehta has been with the firm for over two decades, except for a brief stint as general counsel at Afiniti.

Mehta takes over from Dwight Bostwick, who led the boutique litigation firm from 2016 to 2023. Bostwick will remain active as a partner and member of the management committee. Mehtaâ€™s leadership underscores Zuckerman Spaederâ€™s commitment to diversity and maintaining its reputation for client-focused excellence.

Pryor Cashman: David Rose Assumes Managing Partner Role

David Rose will become the managing partner of Pryor Cashman on February 1, 2025, succeeding Ronald Shechtman, who has held the position since 2007. A seasoned litigator with expertise in media, entertainment, sports, and alternative dispute resolution, Rose has been instrumental in shaping the firmâ€™s strategic direction.

Pryor Cashman, with approximately 200 lawyers, generated $187 million in revenue in 2023. Roseâ€™s appointment marks only the third leadership transition in the firmâ€™s history, ensuring continuity while positioning the firm for future growth. Shechtman will transition to co-chairman and co-general counsel while continuing his role on the executive committee.

Eversheds Sutherland: Dual CEO Leadership in the US and International Divisions

Eversheds Sutherland will implement a dual CEO leadership model in 2025, with Texas-based Lino Mendiola taking over as CEO of the US division in April and London-based Keith Froud assuming leadership of the international division in May.

Mendiola, a prominent partner in energy and infrastructure, brings extensive experience in regulatory and transactional law. Froud, an accomplished corporate lawyer, has served in various leadership capacities within the firm. Together, they will oversee a global operation of more than 3,000 lawyers, which reported $1.19 billion in revenue in 2023.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges for 2025

With new leaders at the helm, these law firms are well-positioned to navigate an evolving legal landscape. From embracing innovation to expanding global footprints, the upcoming year promises a blend of challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of these organizations.

