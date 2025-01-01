Legal News

The U.S. Legal Witnesses Major Pullback from China in 2024
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. legal industry experienced a significant retreat from Greater China in 2024, as many leading law firms either shuttered operations or reduced their presence in the region. The combination of geopolitical tensions, reduced business opportunities, and shifting economic dynamics created an uncertain environment for foreign firms operating in the world’s second-largest economy.

U.S. Firms Closing China Offices at Record Pace

Throughout 2024, at least 11 major U.S. law firms announced the closure of offices in key Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. This wave of exits highlighted growing pressures on foreign businesses in the region. Among those exiting were Milbank; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. These closures underscored the challenges facing international law firms as they navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape in China.

“This year will likely be remembered as a watershed moment for the legal industry in Greater China,” said Peter Zeughauser, a California-based consultant specializing in law firm strategy. Zeughauser noted that while the trend of withdrawing from China had been underway for years, 2024 marked an acceleration in the pace of departures.

  
What
Where


Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Pressures

The retreat of U.S. firms coincided with a backdrop of strained U.S.-China relations. President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports exacerbated tensions, further complicating business operations for American firms in the region. Additionally, muted deal activity and tighter regulatory scrutiny on foreign businesses made it increasingly difficult for U.S. firms to sustain their operations.

Consolidation and Strategic Realignments

Some law firms chose to consolidate their operations rather than fully exit the market. Sidley Austin, Reed Smith, Perkins Coie, Dechert, Morrison & Foerster, Weil Gotshal & Manges, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe were among the firms that scaled back significantly. Mayer Brown took a different approach, restructuring its Hong Kong operations to form a smaller team, while the majority of its lawyers transitioned to an independent firm.

In several cases, the office closures affected only a small number of lawyers. Many firms reaffirmed their commitment to serving clients in Greater China through alternative hubs such as Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul. “We’re adapting to meet the changing needs of our clients,” noted a spokesperson for one of the departing firms.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




A Mixed Landscape: Growth Amidst Departures

While many firms pulled back, others found opportunities to expand or maintain their presence in China. For example, Los Angeles-based Loeb & Loeb strengthened its Beijing operations by acquiring a team of 17 professionals from Perkins Coie, which had just closed its office in the city. Loeb & Loeb also took over Perkins Coie’s intellectual property agency in Beijing.

Similarly, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan expanded its footprint by opening a Beijing office in 2023. The firm now operates in Shanghai and Hong Kong as well, demonstrating its commitment to the region despite the broader challenges.



The Numbers Behind the Trend

According to data from Leopard Solutions, a legal industry analytics firm, 60 of the top 200 U.S. law firms maintained offices in Beijing, Shanghai, or both between December 2023 and December 2024. However, 35 of these firms reduced their headcount during the same period, either by shedding lawyers or closing offices entirely. Hong Kong also saw a noticeable decrease in the number of lawyers employed by U.S. firms.

Despite these reductions, some firms continued to thrive, maintaining sizable teams and seeking to capitalize on niche opportunities in a challenging market.

Looking Ahead

As the legal industry looks toward 2025, experts predict continued consolidation and adaptation. While some firms remain committed to their presence in China, others may follow the trend of scaling back operations or exiting entirely. The year 2024 has undoubtedly marked a turning point, setting the stage for a new era of legal services in Greater China.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Employment Attorney (Remote) in Burbank, CA.

USA-CA-Burbank

     We are a small and highly respected Burbank based REMOTE employment litigation d...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Irvine

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Law Schools Enter a Transformative Era: Key Trends to Watch in 2025
Law Students

Law Schools Enter a Transformative Era: Key Trends to Watch in 2025
Law Clerks Steal the Spotlight in 2024 Lawyer of the Year Award
Breaking News

Law Clerks Steal the Spotlight in 2024 Lawyer of the Year Award
Global Law Firms Embrace Strategic Mergers to Expand Reach
Legal News

Global Law Firms Embrace Strategic Mergers to Expand Reach
Holland & Knight Rewards Associates with Big Bonuses for a Strong Financial Year
Breaking News

Holland & Knight Rewards Associates with Big Bonuses for a Strong Financial Year
Law Professor Explores Generative AI’s Potential in Legal Scholarship
Law Students

Law Professor Explores Generative AI’s Potential in Legal Scholarship
Six Major Law Firms Welcome New Leadership in 2025: Strategic Shifts Amid Industry Optimism
Legal News

Six Major Law Firms Welcome New Leadership in 2025: Strategic Shifts Amid Industry Optimism
The U.S. Legal Witnesses Major Pullback from China in 2024
Legal News

The U.S. Legal Witnesses Major Pullback from China in 2024
Microsoft Joins Forces with ABA to Aid Asylum-Seekers Through Virtual Clinics
Legal News

Microsoft Joins Forces with ABA to Aid Asylum-Seekers Through Virtual Clinics
New Jersey Appeals Court Upholds Diversity Initiative for Bar Leadership
Law Students

New Jersey Appeals Court Upholds Diversity Initiative for Bar Leadership
A Wave of Major Law Firm Mergers Set to Reshape the U.S. Legal Industry in 2025
Breaking News

A Wave of Major Law Firm Mergers Set to Reshape the U.S. Legal Industry in 2025

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top