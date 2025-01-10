Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney

Damian Williams, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), has rejoined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as a partner. The announcement, made by the prestigious law firm on Friday, marks a significant moment in Williams’ storied career. Williams previously served as an associate at Paul Weiss before his groundbreaking tenure as the first Black prosecutor to lead the SDNY.

A Celebrated Career in Prosecution

During his time as US Attorney, Williams made headlines for his high-profile prosecutions and bold initiatives. Notable cases under his leadership included the prosecution of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang, and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. His office also pursued corruption charges against former New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and cases involving prominent figures such as Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Williams’ tenure was marked by a focus on civil rights and institutional accountability. He established a civil rights unit within SDNY’s criminal division and advocated for systemic reforms, including seeking a court-appointed receiver to oversee Rikers Island and other New York City jails. His leadership left a lasting impact on the office and the broader legal community.

A Homecoming to Paul Weiss

Williams’ return to Paul Weiss is being celebrated as a “full-circle moment.” “It’s an honor to rejoin the firm where my professional journey began,” Williams said in a statement. Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Damian back. His exceptional legal acumen and unwavering commitment to justice will be invaluable to our clients and our firm.”

At Paul Weiss, Williams will join a litigation department renowned for its powerhouse roster, which includes former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. The firm, known for its strong ties to the Democratic Party, has emerged as a significant influence during the Biden administration.

Williams’ Distinguished Legal Journey

Williams’ career is marked by impressive milestones. After earning clerkships with Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and then-Judge Merrick Garland on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Williams joined Paul Weiss in 2009. He transitioned to the SDNY in 2012, quickly establishing himself as a formidable prosecutor. Nine years later, his historic appointment as US Attorney for the SDNY cemented his reputation as a trailblazer in the legal profession.

Looking Ahead

Williams’ return to private practice comes as a new chapter unfolds for the SDNY. President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton as the next Manhattan US Attorney. Meanwhile, Paul Weiss continues to strengthen its litigation team, recently adding Elizabeth Stotland Weiswasser from Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Williams’ reentry into Paul Weiss underscores the firm’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent and maintaining its status as a leader in the legal field. For Williams, it’s a return to his roots and an opportunity to leverage his unparalleled experience in service to the firm’s clients.

