ABA’s Commitment to Protecting Sexual Assault Survivors in Bar Admissions Process
The President of the American Bar Association (ABA), Mary Smith, has addressed concerns raised by three Democratic senators regarding the impact of bar admissions questions on survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking.

Background

  • Senators Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, and Mazie Hirono highlighted the potential trauma and delays faced by survivors when disclosing their involvement in legal or administrative proceedings during the bar admissions process.
  • Many bar applications include character and fitness questions that may require survivors to disclose past experiences related to sexual assault or domestic violence.

ABA’s Response

  • President Mary Smith acknowledged the senators’ concerns and expressed the ABA’s commitment to addressing the issue.
  • The ABA Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence will conduct a study to assess the prevalence and impact of such bar admissions questions.
  • Experts on the commission emphasized the harmful effects of survivors having to recount their experiences of abuse.

Future Steps

  • The commission aims to develop a resolution and report to be presented to the ABA House of Delegates during the Annual Meeting in August.
  • President Smith emphasized collaboration with state supreme courts and bar admission authorities to promote fairness and reduce burdens on survivors.
  • The ABA has a history of advocating for the removal of discriminatory and traumatizing questions from character and fitness questionnaires.

Conclusion

The ABA’s commitment to protecting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence underscores its dedication to ensuring a fair and supportive bar admissions process.

