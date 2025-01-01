Microsoft Joins Forces with ABA to Aid Asylum-Seekers Through Virtual Clinics

A Groundbreaking Collaboration to Support Asylum-Seekers

In a significant step toward addressing the legal challenges faced by asylum-seekers in the United States, the American Bar Association (ABA) Commission on Immigration has partnered with Microsoft to launch a pilot project aimed at providing critical assistance. This innovative initiative introduces a virtual clinic designed to help pro se asylum-seekers complete their asylum applications, a process often fraught with complexity and high stakes.

The ABA Commission on Immigration: Advocating for Fair Treatment

The ABA Commission on Immigration has long been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of immigrants, asylum-seekers, and refugees. Its mission centers on ensuring fair treatment and full due process for these vulnerable populations. Recognizing the limitations of resources and the overwhelming demand for legal representation, the commission has turned to creative solutions like virtual and limited-scope services.

“In an ideal world, we would get everyone an in-person attorney to represent them for the full length of their case,” says Stephanie Baez, director of pro bono services at the ABA Commission on Immigration. “But in reality, we need to find thoughtful and innovative ways to engage more volunteers to help those who would otherwise have no access to legal assistance.”

The Launch of the Virtual Asylum Clinic

In June, the Commission on Immigration and Microsoft launched the virtual clinic to address the urgent need for support among asylum-seekers. The clinic consisted of four sessions, during which nearly 30 Microsoft volunteers collaborated with asylum-seekers to compile necessary information and prepare their applications for submission.

Training was a crucial component of the program. Before each session, volunteers received guidance on specific sections of the asylum application, including biographical details, the narrative portion where asylum-seekers share their stories, and trauma-informed approaches to client interactions. This thorough preparation ensured that volunteers could provide meaningful assistance, even without prior legal experience.

“We were able to complete 15 asylum applications in one month,” Baez reports. “This not only eased the burden on our staff but also significantly benefited the individuals who could submit their applications promptly.”

Diverse Volunteers Make a Difference

Microsoft’s participation in the clinic showcased a diverse group of volunteers, ranging from corporate counsel and immigration specialists to business professionals, software engineers, and interns. Despite varying levels of familiarity with immigration law, these volunteers played a pivotal role in the project.

Barbara Leen, senior corporate counsel at Microsoft, co-led the company’s involvement. She highlights the accessibility of the clinic’s approach: “To prepare an application, you’re not giving legal advice; you’re helping someone understand what’s being asked of them. It’s an opportunity for both legal and non-legal professionals to make a meaningful impact.”

Stephen Urena, an immigration specialist at Microsoft, echoes this sentiment. “I’m trying to show other professionals—even those outside the legal field—that their interpersonal and language skills can be invaluable in this process.”

Addressing Systemic Challenges

The virtual asylum clinic offers an alternative for volunteers who cannot commit to the lengthy process of representing asylum-seekers in court. Instead, they can help individuals file their applications quickly and accurately, mitigating delays in an immigration system plagued by significant backlogs.

“In these cases, the stakes are incredibly high,” says Leen, who also serves as vice president of the board of directors of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project. “Helping someone navigate the justice system so they can present their case has a profound impact.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Program

Building on the success of the initial clinic, the ABA Commission on Immigration plans to host another virtual session this winter. The commission is particularly eager to recruit Spanish-speaking volunteers to meet the needs of a broader group of asylum-seekers. Baez emphasizes that prior experience with immigration law is not required—only a willingness to help.

“For volunteers who come to us, if they have the desire to help and the time to commit, we will ensure they are trained and ready,” Baez affirms.

