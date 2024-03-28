Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP: Pioneers of Legal Distinction

Established in 1882 as Riker and Riker in Newark, New Jersey, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has emerged as a venerable institution in the legal realm, embodying a century-long tradition of excellence, integrity, and unparalleled service.

Â A Heritage of Legal Titans

Riker Danzig’s legacy is intertwined with the luminaries who have graced its halls over the decades. From the esteemed Adrian Riker to distinguished figures like former U.S. Attorney General Nicholas DeB Katzenbach and esteemed New Jersey Supreme Court Justices Stewart G. Pollock and Sidney M. Schreiber, the firm has been a breeding ground for legal brilliance. Figures such as William Hyland, Peter Perretti, and Marie Garibaldi have not only left an indelible mark within the firm but have also shaped the broader landscape of the legal profession.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Â Upholding a Tradition of Excellence

Beyond its rich history, Riker Danzig stands as a beacon of legal prowess in contemporary times. Serving a diverse clientele ranging from multinational corporations to grassroots organizations, the firm has garnered acclaim for its adept handling of complex litigation, governmental affairs, and transactional matters. Recent accolades from a nationally recognized marketing research study affirm Riker Danzig’s status as the preeminent law firm in New Jersey, particularly lauded for its innovative litigation strategies and expertise in navigating high-level government interventions.

Â Fostering Excellence and Community Engagement

Central to Riker Danzig’s success is its cadre of exceptional attorneys who exemplify the firm’s core values. With a roster boasting over 100 seasoned trial and appellate lawyers, Riker Danzig’s litigation team has earned nationwide recognition for its zealous advocacy. The firm’s commitment to excellence extends across diverse practice areas, including governmental affairs, employment law, insurance, reinsurance, and environmental law, underscoring its dedication to delivering comprehensive legal solutions.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Â Embracing Future Leaders

For aspiring legal minds, Riker Danzig offers not only an opportunity to engage with cutting-edge legal matters but also a nurturing environment conducive to professional growth. With a culture that emphasizes collaboration and mentorship, the firm provides early career attorneys with substantial responsibility and visibility. Whether through its summer associate program, campus recruitment initiatives, or recruitment of seasoned practitioners, Riker Danzig seeks individuals who embody not only exceptional legal acumen but also a commitment to making a meaningful impact on clients, communities, and the firm itself.

Â Â Riker Danzig: Championing Pro Bono Excellence

In a testament to its unwavering commitment to community service, Riker Danzig proudly received the esteemed “Leader in Law” Award for Pro Bono work from NJBIZ in 2024. Among the select few law firms honored in this inaugural category, Riker Danzig stood out for its dedication to providing pro bono legal services to those in need. The announcement, made on March 22, 2024, at the Leaders in Law event, underscored the firm’s role as a pillar of support for the community.

Â A Legacy of Giving Back

Riker Danzig’s recognition for its pro bono efforts is a reflection of the firm’s longstanding tradition of philanthropy. Under the guidance of its Pro Bono Committee, the firm’s attorneys actively engaged in pro bono work, extending legal aid to numerous nonprofit organizations. Partnerships with entities such as the Pro Bono Partnership, Partners (for Women and Justice), Jersey Battered Womenâ€™s Shelter, CASA of New Jersey, In Kind, BWLAP, and various other community organizations exemplify Riker Danzig’s commitment to making a tangible difference in society.

Â A Tapestry of Accolades

The recent “Leader in Law” Award adds to Riker Danzig’s impressive collection of accolades garnered for its pro bono endeavors. Previous honors include the esteemed “Partner in Justice Award” from Partners, recognizing the firm’s pivotal role in advancing justice through pro bono work. Additionally, the ACLU of New Jersey bestowed upon Riker Danzig a Legal Leadership Award, acknowledging its contribution to promoting civil liberties and equality through legal advocacy. The firm has also been a perennial recipient of CIANJ “Companies that Care” awards, further underscoring its dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Â A Testament to Legal Excellence

In addition to its commitment to community service, Riker Danzig continues to shine in the realm of legal practice. A total of 18 attorneys from the firm have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list, with an additional 4 attorneys recognized as Rising Stars for the year 2024. These distinctions highlight the exceptional caliber of legal talent within the firm and reaffirm Riker Danzig’s standing as a leader in the legal profession.

As Riker Danzig celebrates these achievements, it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of legal excellence and community service. With a legacy of philanthropy behind it and a future illuminated by promise, the firm continues to make a meaningful impact, both within the legal arena and beyond.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More