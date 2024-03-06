Law Students

Law School Admission Test (LSAT) Writing Section to Undergo Major Overhaul
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development set to reshape the assessment landscape for aspiring law students, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced a comprehensive revamp of the writing section of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). The overhaul, scheduled to take effect this summer, places a greater emphasis on evaluating analytical skills.

Transformation Unveiled by LSAC

The announcement, made on Monday by the Law School Admission Council, disclosed the upcoming changes, revealing a plan to introduce scoring for the writing section starting after the testing cycle commencing in August and concluding in the summer of 2025. Currently unscored, the writing section is nonetheless provided to law schools for evaluation.

A Shift in Emphasis

Susan Krinsky, the executive vice president for operations at the council, highlighted the shift in focus, asserting that the new approach aims to “help prospective law students better prepare for the writing they will do in law school and beyond.”

  
What
Where


Implementation Timeline

The updated writing section is set to debut on July 31, just eight days before the inaugural LSAT administration without the inclusion of logic games. Notably, the writing section is taken separately from the rest of the test, allowing candidates to complete it at home.

Historic Changes in LSAT

The LSAC’s decision to eliminate the analytical reasoning section (commonly known as logic games) and replace it with an additional logical reasoning section in August adds another layer of historic change to the LSAT. Glen Stohr, an LSAT instructor with Kaplan test prep, remarked, “The LSAT rarely changes, so to have two changes of this magnitude hit at around the same time is pretty historic.”

The Evolution of LSAT Writing Section

Since its introduction in 1982, the LSAT has featured a writing section. The revised writing section will, however, remain unscored for at least the first year while officials assess its reliability and validity for assigning scores, according to a council spokesperson.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Enhanced Writing Section Format

Under the updated design, LSAT takers will now have 15 minutes to read different perspectives on a debatable topic, followed by 35 minutes to write an argument take a position, and address the strengths and weaknesses of the various ideas presented. This shift allows examinees to have a more “authentic voice” in their writing, facilitating a better assessment of their ability to employ various rhetorical techniques, evidentiary strategies, and other crucial aspects of argumentative writing.

Sample Scenario

To exemplify the new format, the council provides an example in which examinees must take a position on the purpose of college, offering four short perspectives ranging from a career advice blog to a sociology of education textbook.



Streamlined Process for Repeat Examinees

In a bid to streamline the process, repeat examinees will only need to complete the writing sample once. Additionally, those who have already taken the current format will not be required to redo it once the new version is implemented, as confirmed by the council.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions
Law Students

Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions
Federal Appeals Court Allows Indiana’s Ban on Puberty Blockers and Hormones for Transgender Youth
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Allows Indiana’s Ban on Puberty Blockers and Hormones for Transgender Youth
U.S. Department of Education Advances Better FAFSAÂ® Implementation for 2024â€“25
Law Students

U.S. Department of Education Advances Better FAFSAÂ® Implementation for 2024â€“25
Exploring the Evolution of Document Automation in Legal Practice
Law Students

Exploring the Evolution of Document Automation in Legal Practice
Texas Attorney General’s Influence on Judicial Election Funding
Legal News

Texas Attorney General’s Influence on Judicial Election Funding
Apple Meets Justice Department in Last-Ditch Effort to Avert Antitrust Suit
Legal News

Apple Meets Justice Department in Last-Ditch Effort to Avert Antitrust Suit
Chief Judge Assures Senators of Commitment to Non-Discrimination
Legal News

Chief Judge Assures Senators of Commitment to Non-Discrimination
Cooley Law Firm Adds Leading Class Action Lawyer Teresa Michaud to Los Angeles Office
Lawyers

Cooley Law Firm Adds Leading Class Action Lawyer Teresa Michaud to Los Angeles Office
White & Case Law Firm Welcomes Rachel Rodman as Partner
Lawyers

White & Case Law Firm Welcomes Rachel Rodman as Partner
California State Bar Adopts 2024 Budget
Breaking News

California State Bar Adopts 2024 Budget

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top