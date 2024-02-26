Legal News

Lawsuit Alleges Mastercard’s Anticompetitive Practices in Digital Wallet Space
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Mastercard Inc. is facing a legal battle as Massachusetts-based technology startup OV Loop Inc. files a lawsuit against the payments giant. The lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court, accuses Mastercard of obstructing its efforts to develop a “universal” digital wallet solution that can seamlessly operate across various mobile device platforms.

Allegations of Antitrust Violations

OV Loop Inc. seeks over $75 million in damages under U.S. antitrust law, alleging that Mastercard has unfairly denied it access to crucial digital payments technology. The lawsuit claims that Mastercard selectively grants access to tokens necessary for competing in the digital wallet market, akin to those utilized by Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Wallet.

Company Ambitions and Investment

Will Graylin, founder and chairman of OV Loop Inc., emphasized the ambitious nature of their project. Graylin, known for his involvement in launching Samsung Pay, argues that Mastercard’s actions lack business justification and hinder fair competition.

  
What
Where


Legal History and Industry Comparison

This is not the first legal confrontation between OV Loop Inc. and Mastercard. Previously, OV Loop sued Mastercard in Manhattan federal court over patent infringement related to cloud-based card transactions. Graylin’s company aims to develop a comprehensive “super app” for digital commerce, drawing parallels to India’s Paytm app.

Impact on Emerging Technology Companies

OV Loop Inc. accuses Mastercard of engaging in “exclusionary conduct,” resulting in lost profits and missed business opportunities. The lawsuit portrays Mastercard as leveraging its dominance to suppress emerging technology firms that pose a threat to its payment processing networks.

Contrasting Approach: Visa’s Involvement

While OV Loop Inc. criticizes Mastercard’s actions, it notes a comparatively more cooperative stance from Visa. Graylin suggests that Visa has been more open in their dealings, although Visa is not involved in the lawsuit.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Legal Proceedings

The case, titled OV Loop Inc. v. Mastercard Inc., is filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Lawrence Green of Burns & Levinson, Edward Kang of Kang Haggerty, and Oliver Griffin of Griffin Partners represent the plaintiff, while there has been no appearance from the defendant yet.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Breaking News

Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
Lawyers

Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
The Crucial Role of Legal Recruitment in Shaping Successful Law Firms
Legal Jobs

The Crucial Role of Legal Recruitment in Shaping Successful Law Firms
Bipartisan Task Force Formed to Address AI Legislation Concerns
Legal News

Bipartisan Task Force Formed to Address AI Legislation Concerns
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Further Restrict Diversity Efforts in Education
Breaking News

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Further Restrict Diversity Efforts in Education
Social Media Platforms Face Scrutiny Over Age Verification and User Identity
Legal News

Social Media Platforms Face Scrutiny Over Age Verification and User Identity
U.S. Justice Department Challenges Real Estate Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Justice Department Challenges Real Estate Settlement
Truck Stop’s Legal Battle with US Supreme Court Looms Over Regulatory Landscape
Legal News

Truck Stop’s Legal Battle with US Supreme Court Looms Over Regulatory Landscape
JD-Next: An Emerging Contender in Law School Admissions
Law Students

JD-Next: An Emerging Contender in Law School Admissions
Promptu Systems Revives Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Comcast
Legal News

Promptu Systems Revives Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Comcast

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top