Legal News

U.S. Department of Labor Investigates Alleged Employment of Minors in Meat Processing Plants
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Department of Labor has brought forth allegations against a Tennessee-based firm, asserting that it illegally employed children as young as 13 years old. These minors were reportedly tasked with cleaning hazardous equipment such as head splitters and jaw pullers within meat processing plants during overnight shifts.

Ongoing Probe and Previous Incidents

This development unfolds within the context of an ongoing investigation into the potential employment of migrant children in U.S. slaughterhouses. Less than a year ago, the government levied a fine of $1.5 million against another sanitation services provider for employing over 100 minors, aged 13 to 17, across multiple meat processing plants in eight states. Such actions contravene federal law, which explicitly prohibits minors from engaging in work within meat processing facilities due to the heightened risk of injury.

Allegations Against Fayette Janitorial Services

The Labor Department’s recent actions include a request for a federal court injunction against Fayette Janitorial Services, headquartered in Somerville, Tennessee. The investigation found that the company had enlisted minors for overnight shifts to fulfill sanitation contracts within meat and poultry processing facilities.

  
What
Where


Fayette Janitorial Services, operating across approximately 30 states with a workforce exceeding 600 employees, allegedly employed minors to clean various equipment on the kill floor, including head splitters, jaw pullers, meat bandsaws, and neck clippers.

Specific Incidents and Responses

Incidents cited by the Labor Department include the employment of 15 children as young as 13 at a Perdue Farms processing plant in Accomac, Virginia, resulting in severe injury to a 14-year-old. Additionally, at least nine children were reportedly employed at a Seaboard Triumph Foods facility in Sioux City, Iowa.

Both Perdue Farms and Seaboard terminated their contracts with Fayette upon learning of these allegations. Perdue emphasized its commitment to stringent eligibility verification for all associates and vendors, while Seaboard confirmed the termination of contracts upon discovery of the situation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Despite these allegations, Fayette Janitorial Services has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Migrant Children and Broader Implications

The Department of Labor’s investigation was prompted by a published report detailing the employment of migrant children in poultry-processing facilities on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Reports revealed children as young as 14 engaging in hazardous cleaning tasks using acid and pressure hoses.



This issue extends beyond migrant children, as evidenced by the tragic death of a 16-year-old high school student in a Wisconsin sawmill accident. The Department of Labor underscores its commitment to collaborating with federal agencies to combat child labor exploitation nationwide.

Jessica Looman, administrator at the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, reiterated the agency’s resolve to enforce laws preventing the exploitation of children in dangerous workplaces, emphasizing the imperative to prevent further harm in the future.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Appeals Court Considers Free Speech Claims in Anti-Racism Training
Law Students

Appeals Court Considers Free Speech Claims in Anti-Racism Training
OpenAI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Video Generation Tool: Sora
Legal Technology News

OpenAI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Video Generation Tool: Sora
Republican West Virginia Attorney General Urges Invocation of 25th Amendment for Biden’s Removal
Legal News

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Urges Invocation of 25th Amendment for Biden’s Removal
President Biden’s Executive Orders on Equity: A Comprehensive Approach
Legal News

President Biden’s Executive Orders on Equity: A Comprehensive Approach
Dechert’s General Counsel to Testify in Hacking Lawsuit
Legal News

Dechert’s General Counsel to Testify in Hacking Lawsuit
Struggling Chinese Economy Sparks Exodus of US Law Firms
Breaking News

Struggling Chinese Economy Sparks Exodus of US Law Firms
Upholding Accuracy in Corporate Disclosures: SEC Chairman’s Directive
Legal News

Upholding Accuracy in Corporate Disclosures: SEC Chairman’s Directive
Dechert Expands its New York Office with Notable Hire
Lawyers

Dechert Expands its New York Office with Notable Hire
Oracle America Settles Class Action for $25 Million
Legal News

Oracle America Settles Class Action for $25 Million
Pfizer Settles Antitrust Claims for $93 Million
Legal News

Pfizer Settles Antitrust Claims for $93 Million

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top