Indiana Supreme Court Allows Graduates from Non-ABA Law Schools to Sit for Bar Exam

In a significant development, the Indiana Supreme Court has modified its attorney admissions rules to broaden access to the bar exam for graduates of law schools not accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA). The ruling, announced on Thursday, introduces a new pathway for non-ABA graduates to pursue licensure in the state, albeit through an individualized approval process.

Eligibility Expansion: Non-ABA Graduates Granted Opportunity

Under the amended regulations, graduates from non-ABA law schools are now eligible to request a waiver permitting them to sit for the Indiana bar exam. However, this waiver is contingent upon the candidates meeting specific criteria, notably being eligible to take the bar exam in another state. Notably, graduates from fully online law schools and those accredited by California, where such candidates are already permitted to take the bar exam, can now petition to undertake the Indiana bar exam.

Departure from Convention: Addressing Legal Education Diversity

The decision by the Indiana Supreme Court marks a departure from the prevailing norm across the United States. Unlike many other states that restrict bar exam eligibility to graduates of ABA-accredited law schools, Indiana’s recent ruling embraces a more inclusive approach. Notably, the ABA’s current policy does not accredit online law schools, although there are ongoing considerations to potentially revise this stance.

Implementation Timeline and Implications

Scheduled to take effect on July 1, the rule change will pave the way for non-ABA graduates to petition for inclusion in the February 2025 bar exam cohort. This adjustment is anticipated to have far-reaching implications, particularly in addressing the shortage of legal practitioners in rural areas of Indiana. Martin Pritikin, Dean of Purdue Global Law School, an online institution, lauds this decision, highlighting its potential to bolster legal representation in underserved communities.

Application Process: Requirements for Waiver

Prospective bar examinees seeking a waiver must furnish various documents, including a comprehensive narrative statement outlining their academic journey and justifying the necessity for a waiver. This narrative should elucidate their experiences in law school and elucidate the grounds warranting an exemption from traditional accreditation requirements.

The amendment to Indiana’s attorney admissions rules heralds a new era of inclusivity in legal education and licensure, promising to diversify the legal profession and address longstanding disparities in access to justice.

