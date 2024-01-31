Legal News

Illinois State Board of Elections Unanimously Dismisses Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy
In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, the Illinois State Board of Elections ruled to dismiss a challenge to former President Donald Trumpâ€™s candidacy. However, this decision is unlikely to be the final resolution, as an appeal seems imminent.

Dismissal by the Board

The panel voted 8-0 on a bipartisan basis, cited a lack of jurisdiction in adjudicating a complex constitutional dispute involving the 14th Amendment. This amendment, ratified after the Civil War, could potentially disqualify Trump from the ballot based on the “insurrectionist ban.”

Legal Analysis and Recommendations

Retired Judge Clark Erickson, overseeing an evidentiary hearing, recommended the dismissal, affirming that the board lacked the legal authority to undertake such a complex constitutional analysis. However, based on the evidence presented, Erickson noted that Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot could implicate him under the 14th Amendment. He suggested that state courts, with more authority, should determine Trump’s eligibility.

  
Arguments from Both Sides

Matthew Piers, representing the anti-Trump challengers, urged the panel to bar Trump from the ballot, alleging his significant role in the Capitol insurrection. Conversely, Trump’s attorney, Adam Merrill, advocated for Trump’s inclusion on the 2024 ballot, disputing Erickson’s findings.

Board Member Statements

During the vote, board member Catherine McCrory, a Republican, condemned Trump’s actions but emphasized the board’s lack of authority to remove him from the ballot. Despite her belief in Trump’s involvement in the insurrection, McCrory voted to dismiss the challenge.

Legal Landscape

Several Illinois voters initiated the challenge, seeking to follow the example of Colorado and Maine in removing Trump from the presidential ballots. Similar challenges in Michigan, Minnesota, and other states have been dismissed on procedural grounds. Trump has criticized these lawsuits as partisan maneuvers.



The decision of the Illinois State Board of Elections marks a preliminary step in the legal battle over Trump’s candidacy. While the challenge has been dismissed at this level, the matter will likely proceed to state courts, where the final determination regarding Trump’s eligibility may be made.

