Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision

Amidst ongoing discussions surrounding diversity in education, mainly fueled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s pivotal decision in June 2023 (Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College), the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is taking proactive steps. In response to the challenges faced by potential law school applicants from underrepresented communities, the LSAC is launching a pilot hybrid version of its Plus Summer program in the Washington, D.C., region.

Enhancing Support through Plus, Guided Journey



The Plus, Guided Journey initiative, a 14-month, cost-free program, is designed to provide targeted assistance to approximately 140 law school applicants during the fall cycle. Angela Winfield, LSAC’s Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, emphasizes the program’s commitment to narrowing the scoring gap experienced by individuals lacking economic resources or connections during the application process.

Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Inclusivity and Educational Equity



Winfield acknowledges existing educational inequities: “We didn’t create the problem, but we are committed to creating the solution.” The program is open to all students but specifically focuses on those facing economic challenges, aiming to create a more level playing field for all applicants.

Regional Collaboration and Model



The LSAC’s innovative approach involves a collaborative effort with seven American Bar Association (ABA)–accredited law schools in or around the nation’s capital. This collaboration aims to support students enrolling in the fall of 2025. The program incorporates three in-person gatherings and at least one monthly meeting, starting in May 2024 and concluding in July 2025, aligning with the typical test cycle.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Piloting for Nationwide Impact



Angela Winfield underscores the broader vision: “The idea is to learn, adapt, and replicate around the country.” The LSAC plans to use this pilot as a model for future programs, ensuring scalability and widespread impact.

Catholic University’s Leadership in Collaboration



The collaboration among D.C.-area law schools is spearheaded by the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law. Shani J.P. Butts, the Assistant Dean for Admissions and Financial Aid, highlights the focused contributions of each participating school, streamlining the implementation of the 14-month program.

Facilitation and Program Structure



Catholic University will host the first in-person gathering in May and provide instructors for various classes throughout the year. Other participating schools will contribute different components of the curriculum. This collaborative approach makes the program more manageable for each institution involved.

Evolution of the Plus Summer Program



The Plus Summer program, now in its 22nd year, will continue its traditional on-site programs at the Boston University School of Law and the Seattle University School of Law. However, it will now serve approximately 30 students at each location, unlike the previous eight schools, which hosted 175 to 200 students annually.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More