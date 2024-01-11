Legal News

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton Announces Merger with HMB Legal Counsel
In a continuing trend within the U.S. legal industry, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, an Atlanta-founded law firm, has unveiled its latest merger with HMB Legal Counsel, a smaller firm based in Chicago. This development marks the most recent in a series of law firm combinations witnessed in 2024, showcasing a dynamic landscape of strategic collaborations.

Kilpatrick’s Expansion in Chicago

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton’s foray into the Chicago legal market commenced in March 2023, marked by a strategic partnership with another smaller firm. Now, with the addition of over 55 lawyers from HMB Legal Counsel, Kilpatrick aims to fortify its corporate practice and presence in the Windy City. The merger is set to take effect on March 1, signaling a significant milestone for both entities.

Growing Trend of U.S. Law Firm Mergers

The legal industry in the United States has witnessed a surge in merger activities, with several law firms announcing strategic combinations this week alone. Fennemore Craig, a midsize firm founded in Phoenix, disclosed its plans to expand into Seattle through a merger with Savitt Bruce & Willey, a 12-lawyer-strong entity. Another notable merger involves Barclay Damon, a Buffalo-founded firm boasting nearly 300 lawyers, absorbing Shapiro, Lifschitz & Schram, a 10-lawyer firm based in Washington, D.C.

Strategic Benefits for Kilpatrick

Kilpatrick’s Chair and CEO Henry Walker emphasized that the HMB Legal Counsel deal aligns with the firm’s strategic goals, particularly in bolstering its corporate practice. HMB’s expertise in mergers and acquisitions and a focus on middle-market private equity and emerging companies presented a compelling synergy for Kilpatrick. The merger is expected to enhance Kilpatrick’s capabilities and expand its service offerings in data security, privacy, and intellectual property areas.

Impact on Kilpatrick’s Chicago Presence

Post-merger Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, which operates globally with 22 offices, will see a substantial increase in its Chicago-based attorneys, totaling more than 70 legal professionals. This move underscores Kilpatrick’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in key markets and providing clients with an extended range of legal services.

As the legal landscape evolves with strategic collaborations, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton’s merger with HMB Legal Counsel reflects a proactive approach to meeting client needs and expanding expertise in crucial practice areas.



