Man Pleads Guilty in Harvard Bomb Hoax Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

A New Hampshire resident, William Giordani, confessed on Wednesday to his involvement in a plot last year where he unwittingly planted a fake bomb on Harvard University’s campus. This scheme aimed to extort bitcoin from the prestigious Ivy League institution. In a federal court in Boston, Giordani, aged 55, admitted to a single charge related to the incident, specifically for failing to inform authorities about the crime promptly.

Background of the Incident

The incident unfolded when Giordani responded to a Craigslist advertisement posted by an individual claiming to be a Harvard student’s father. The ad offered $300 to Giordani for delivering the necessary materials for a supposed science project. Unbeknownst to Giordani, this marked the beginning of a convoluted plan that would lead to a fake bomb being placed on Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Hoax Unveiled

According to prosecutors, Giordani, motivated by a drug habit, informed his drug dealer that the materials he was tasked to deliver sounded suspiciously like components for a bomb. Despite this realization, Giordani proceeded with the plan, leaving a bag containing fireworks, a metal safe, and wires on a bench at Harvard on April 13, as instructed by the Craigslist poster.

Shortly after, Harvard’s police department received alarming calls from a “computer-generated male voice” claiming that three bombs had been strategically planted on campus. The caller threatened that these devices would detonate unless the university paid a substantial amount in Bitcoin. In response, a bomb squad from the Cambridge police executed a controlled destruction of the bag using a robotic device, prompting an evacuation of the area.

Motivations Behind the Scheme

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney John McNeil revealed that Giordani’s criminal actions were primarily driven by his drug addiction. McNeil stated that Giordani had informed his drug dealer about the suspicious nature of the materials yet proceeded with the delivery as instructed.

According to court documents, the Craigslist poster later revealed to Giordani that the intention behind the hoax was to “cause a panic.” The individual, as described by Giordani, also made disturbing statements that included “racist things about Blacks and Jews.”

Legal Proceedings and Plea Deal

Giordani was apprehended in May, and as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop one of the two counts against him. The guilty plea was for a single count related to not promptly reporting the bomb hoax. While this charge could lead to a maximum of three years in prison, McNeil stated that prosecutors plan to recommend three years of probation during sentencing, scheduled for April 25. This recommendation is based on Giordani’s progress in intensive drug treatment. Significantly, no additional individuals have been charged with the elaborate hoax.

