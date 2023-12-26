Twitter, Now X Corp, Found in Breach of Contract for Unpaid Bonuses

In a recent development, a federal judge has ruled that Twitter, now rebranded as X Corp, violated contractual obligations by failing to fulfill promised bonuses amounting to millions of dollars for its employees. The decision resulted from a lawsuit filed by Mark Schobinger, the former senior director of compensation at Twitter, who left the company owned by Elon Musk in May and claimed breach of contract.

Allegations of Unfulfilled Bonus Commitments

Schobinger’s lawsuit asserted that before and after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year, the company assured employees of receiving 50% of their targeted bonuses for 2022. However, Twitter allegedly failed to make the stipulated bonus payments, leading Schobinger to file a breach of contract claim.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Judge’s Ruling on Contractual Violation

In response to Twitter’s motion to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria upheld Schobinger’s claims, stating that he had plausible grounds for a breach of contract under California law. The judge emphasized that a bonus plan covered Schobinger, and once he fulfilled the required actions as per Twitter’s instructions, a binding contract was established. Consequently, Twitter’s refusal to pay the promised bonus was deemed a violation of the agreement.

Twitter’s Defense and Legal Jurisdiction

Twitter’s legal team argued that the promise was oral and did not constitute a formal contract. Additionally, they contended that Texas law should govern the case. However, Judge Chhabria dismissed these arguments, asserting that California law was applicable and that Twitter’s counterclaims were unsuccessful.

X Corp’s Response

X Corp, the rebranded entity resulting from Elon Musk’s acquisition, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the ruling. Notably, the company no longer maintains a media relations office.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Ongoing Legal Challenges for X Corp

This ruling adds to the growing list of legal challenges faced by X Corp since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which involved a significant reduction in the workforce. Various lawsuits, including claims of discrimination against older employees, women, and individuals with disabilities, as well as allegations of inadequate notice for mass layoffs, have been filed against the company. X Corp, however, denies any wrongdoing in these cases. The legal landscape surrounding X Corp continues to evolve as it navigates through these challenges.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More