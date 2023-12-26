Legal News

Twitter, Now X Corp, Found in Breach of Contract for Unpaid Bonuses
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent development, a federal judge has ruled that Twitter, now rebranded as X Corp, violated contractual obligations by failing to fulfill promised bonuses amounting to millions of dollars for its employees. The decision resulted from a lawsuit filed by Mark Schobinger, the former senior director of compensation at Twitter, who left the company owned by Elon Musk in May and claimed breach of contract.

Allegations of Unfulfilled Bonus Commitments

Schobinger’s lawsuit asserted that before and after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year, the company assured employees of receiving 50% of their targeted bonuses for 2022. However, Twitter allegedly failed to make the stipulated bonus payments, leading Schobinger to file a breach of contract claim.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Judge’s Ruling on Contractual Violation

In response to Twitter’s motion to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria upheld Schobinger’s claims, stating that he had plausible grounds for a breach of contract under California law. The judge emphasized that a bonus plan covered Schobinger, and once he fulfilled the required actions as per Twitter’s instructions, a binding contract was established. Consequently, Twitter’s refusal to pay the promised bonus was deemed a violation of the agreement.

Twitter’s Defense and Legal Jurisdiction

Twitter’s legal team argued that the promise was oral and did not constitute a formal contract. Additionally, they contended that Texas law should govern the case. However, Judge Chhabria dismissed these arguments, asserting that California law was applicable and that Twitter’s counterclaims were unsuccessful.

X Corp’s Response

X Corp, the rebranded entity resulting from Elon Musk’s acquisition, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the ruling. Notably, the company no longer maintains a media relations office.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Ongoing Legal Challenges for X Corp

This ruling adds to the growing list of legal challenges faced by X Corp since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which involved a significant reduction in the workforce. Various lawsuits, including claims of discrimination against older employees, women, and individuals with disabilities, as well as allegations of inadequate notice for mass layoffs, have been filed against the company. X Corp, however, denies any wrongdoing in these cases. The legal landscape surrounding X Corp continues to evolve as it navigates through these challenges.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Conservative Legal Advocacy Group Challenges State Bar’s Diversity Fellowship Program
Legal News

Conservative Legal Advocacy Group Challenges State Bar’s Diversity Fellowship Program
WilmerHaleâ€™s Investigation at OpenAI: Dual Aims and Corporate Redemption
Legal Technology News

WilmerHaleâ€™s Investigation at OpenAI: Dual Aims and Corporate Redemption
LexisNexis Opens Access to Lexis+ AI for Law Students
Law Students

LexisNexis Opens Access to Lexis+ AI for Law Students
Nebraska and Kentucky Commit to Next Gen Bar Exam, Delay Implementation to 2027 bar exam
Law Students

Nebraska and Kentucky Commit to Next Gen Bar Exam, Delay Implementation to 2027
Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay $148 Million in Damages Over False Election Fraud Claims
Legal News

Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay $148 Million in Damages Over False Election Fraud Claims
Google Settles Antitrust Case with $700 Million Payment and Play Store Overhaul
Legal News

Google Settles Antitrust Case with $700 Million Payment and Play Store Overhaul
President Biden Nominates Judges in Red States to Address Vacancies
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Judges in Red States to Address Vacancies
Private Equity and Venture Capital: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in 2024
Lawyers

Private Equity and Venture Capital: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in 2024
Kenvue Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Spinoff, Triumphs in Lawsuits Alleging Tylenol’s Role in Autism
Legal News

Kenvue Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Spinoff, Triumphs in Lawsuits Alleging Tylenol’s Role in Autism
Lori Will Takes Charge at Delawareâ€™s Court of Chancery: Navigating the Intersection of Corporate Law and ESG
Legal News

Lori Will Takes Charge at Delawareâ€™s Court of Chancery: Navigating the Intersection of Corporate Law and ESG

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top