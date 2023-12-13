Lawyers Representing Kari Lake Face Potential Disciplinary Action in Arizona

FILE – Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Committee Identifies Probable Cause for Disciplinary Action

A regulatory committee overseeing attorneys in Arizona has taken a significant step forward in the oversight process, finding probable cause that three lawyers who represented former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in election-related cases should face discipline. This development follows initial investigations conducted by the State Bar of Arizona against lawyers Kurt Olsen, Bryan Blehm, and Andrew Parker.

Sanctions and Previous Cases Form Basis for Investigations

All three attorneys had previously faced sanctions from judges in Arizona in connection to Lake’s legal challenges surrounding her November 2022 loss to Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs and a case seeking a hand count of ballots. These cases, along with the conduct leading to sanctions, were pivotal in advancing the State Bar of Arizona’s investigations.

Probable Cause Order Paves the Way for Formal Complaints

The Attorney Discipline Probable Cause Committee issued probable cause orders this week, allowing the State Bar to file formal complaints against Olsen, Blehm, and Parker. The complaints could result in various penalties, including probation, reprimand, or disbarment. Joe Hengemuehler, a spokesperson for the bar, clarified that even lawyers not licensed in Arizona, such as Olsen, could face discipline, up to and including reprimand.

Record Public Disclosure and Ongoing Legal Battles

The information in this article is based on records made public this week following the finding of probable cause. Blehm and Olsen are currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle, with both being sanctioned by the Arizona Supreme Court for falsely claiming that approximately 35,000 ballots were added to the results of the 2022 gubernatorial cycle.

Allegations Against Bryan Blehm Extend Beyond Court Proceedings

Blehm faces additional complaints, including one related to a social media post where he alleged the State Bar and Arizona Supreme Court were involved in forming “misinformation boards.” According to Blehm, these boards aimed to overthrow the government and prevent attorneys from bringing forward “legitimate election fraud claims.” Blehm raised concerns over the political nature of the charges, suggesting it might be a targeted effort to remove opposition counsel.

Additional Investigations Stemming from Federal Case

Another investigation found probable cause against Olsen and Parker based on a federal case they filed in 2022 on behalf of Kari Lake and then-candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem. The challenge contested using electronic voting machines in the November 2022 election. U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi found the complaint frivolous, ultimately sanctioning lawyers Parker, Olsen, and Alan Dershowitz. This ruling prompted a citizen group to request a State Bar investigation, expressing concerns about using courts for political purposes.

Attorneys Respond to Allegations

Olsen and Blehm did not respond to requests for comment. In a 68-page response to the state bar, Donald Wilson, attorney for Andrew Parker, disputed the political nature of the charges, arguing that it seeks to discourage lawyers from raising constitutional issues disfavored by some, a position he deemed “antithetical to our system of justice.”

