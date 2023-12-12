Legal Layoff News

K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Recent Staff Reductions Across Four Cities

K&L Gates has implemented workforce reductions affecting associates in at least four major cities. Despite a reported surge in revenue, the firm has not been immune to the recent trend of law firms downsizing.

Unprecedented Layoffs

The staff cuts occurred in Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh. This development was unexpected as K&L Gates continues to experience a notable increase in overall revenue.

Firm’s Response

K&L Gates has refrained from providing explicit comments on the reported staff reductions. Instead, the firm released a statement to Law.com, explaining that its annual workforce management practices are grounded in personnel performance, client demand, and related reviews.

  
“This year was no exception,” the firm asserted, subtly addressing the ongoing workforce adjustments. K&L Gates emphasized its strong overall performance, with year-to-date revenue significantly surpassing last year’s record figures.

Industry-Wide Trends

Performance evaluations as a criterion for downsizing appear to be a growing trend within the legal industry. Other firms such as Ropes & Gray, Goodwin Procter, and Kirkland & Ellis have cited similar reasons for recent staff reductions.

Layoffs in the Legal Sector

K&L Gates joins a list of law firms that have publicly acknowledged layoffs in legal and non-legal staff throughout the year. Reed Smith, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, and Goodwin Procter are among those who have grappled with the need to recalibrate their workforce despite the broader economic challenges.



