Law Students

George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Faces ABA Noncompliance Notice
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington, Virginia, is grappling with a public notice from the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, citing noncompliance with ABA accreditation standards.

Noncompliance with ABA Standards

The ABA council highlighted that the law school failed to meet the requirements outlined in Standard 202(a), which specifically mandates that law schools possess adequate current and anticipated financial resources to execute a legal education program effectively.

University’s Confidence in Resources

Despite the noncompliance notice, Paul G. Allvin, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of George Mason University, expressed confidence in the law school’s financial stability and ongoing support from the university.

  
What
Where


“Allvin stated in an email to the ABA Journal, “The law school is confident that it has and will continue to have the financial resources and support from George Mason University necessary to sustain and grow a robust and highly acclaimed top 35 law school.”

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Continued Growth Amid Challenges

Addressing the concerns raised by the ABA, Allvin emphasized the Scalia Law School’s continued growth in terms of enrollment and budgets. He pointed out that the school’s JD applications surpass market expectations, while non-JD enrollments and revenues have experienced significant expansion. Additionally, fundraising efforts have proven successful, contributing to the school’s financial strength.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Enrollment Surge and Admissions Details

During the 2021 law school admissions cycle, the Scalia Law School saw a remarkable 76% increase in its first-year class, totaling 262 students, as reported in its Standard 509 Information Report released in 2021. This surge followed the previous year’s count of 149 1Ls.

In a January 2022 interview with the Journal, Ken Randall, the law school dean, revealed that a fifth section was added for the 2021 entering class, although no new tenure-track faculty members were hired.



The most recent Standard 509 Information Report from October 2022 indicates that out of 2,114 applicants, 159 first-year students enrolled, with 415 granted admission.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Path Forward and Timeline

The law school now faces the task of submitting a report by June 28, which will be reviewed during the ABA council’s August meeting. Should the school fail to achieve compliance, it must present itself before the council in November. The law school maintains its ABA approval throughout this inquiry process, pending the final action.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence kramer levin
Lawyers

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence
Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Law Students

Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Legal News

Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Legal News

Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Legal News

Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Sidley Austin’s Ambitious Ascent in the World of Bankruptcy Practice: An 18-Month Progress Report
Breaking News

Sidley Austin’s Ambitious Ascent in the World of Bankruptcy Practice: An 18-Month Progress Report
DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Law Students

DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Litigation Funder Pursues $1.8 Million Claim in Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Founders
Legal News

Litigation Funder Pursues $1.8 Million Claim in Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Founders
Inadequate Access to Legal Aid Across America: ABA’s Alarming Findings
Legal News

Inadequate Access to Legal Aid Across America: ABA’s Alarming Findings
Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top