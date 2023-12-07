George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Faces ABA Noncompliance Notice

The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington, Virginia, is grappling with a public notice from the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, citing noncompliance with ABA accreditation standards.

Noncompliance with ABA Standards

The ABA council highlighted that the law school failed to meet the requirements outlined in Standard 202(a), which specifically mandates that law schools possess adequate current and anticipated financial resources to execute a legal education program effectively.

University’s Confidence in Resources

Despite the noncompliance notice, Paul G. Allvin, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of George Mason University, expressed confidence in the law school’s financial stability and ongoing support from the university.

“Allvin stated in an email to the ABA Journal, “The law school is confident that it has and will continue to have the financial resources and support from George Mason University necessary to sustain and grow a robust and highly acclaimed top 35 law school.”

Continued Growth Amid Challenges

Addressing the concerns raised by the ABA, Allvin emphasized the Scalia Law School’s continued growth in terms of enrollment and budgets. He pointed out that the school’s JD applications surpass market expectations, while non-JD enrollments and revenues have experienced significant expansion. Additionally, fundraising efforts have proven successful, contributing to the school’s financial strength.

Enrollment Surge and Admissions Details

During the 2021 law school admissions cycle, the Scalia Law School saw a remarkable 76% increase in its first-year class, totaling 262 students, as reported in its Standard 509 Information Report released in 2021. This surge followed the previous year’s count of 149 1Ls.

In a January 2022 interview with the Journal, Ken Randall, the law school dean, revealed that a fifth section was added for the 2021 entering class, although no new tenure-track faculty members were hired.

The most recent Standard 509 Information Report from October 2022 indicates that out of 2,114 applicants, 159 first-year students enrolled, with 415 granted admission.

Path Forward and Timeline

The law school now faces the task of submitting a report by June 28, which will be reviewed during the ABA council’s August meeting. Should the school fail to achieve compliance, it must present itself before the council in November. The law school maintains its ABA approval throughout this inquiry process, pending the final action.

