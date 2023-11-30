Law Students

DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Breaking Ground: Jennifer L. Rosato Perea Takes the Helm

In a groundbreaking development, Jennifer L. Rosato Perea, the current dean of DePaul University’s College of Law, is slated to assume the role of managing director for accreditation and legal education at the American Bar Association (ABA). This pivotal transition, effective June 1, marks a historic moment as Rosato Perea becomes the first woman and Latina to lead ABA legal education. Her responsibilities will extend to overseeing critical components such as the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar and a program endorsing paralegal programs.

A Legacy of Dedication to Legal Education

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Rosato Perea has devoted herself to advancing legal education. Her specialization in family law, bioethics, and legal ethics positions her as a seasoned expert. Having earned her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and her JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Rosato Perea brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role.

Navigating the Future: Rosato Perea’s Vision

Expressing her enthusiasm for the forthcoming challenge, Rosato Perea underscores her commitment to the values of student success, community, and a proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of legal education. In a statement released on Nov. 29 by the ABA, she asserts, “The focus on student success, the value of community, and the importance of always asking â€˜what must be doneâ€™ will guide me in my new role.”

Endorsement and Selection Process Unveiled

The selection process for the new managing director was spearheaded by Leo Martinez, a distinguished professor at the University of California College of the Law in San Francisco, who chaired the nine-member search committee. Martinez commended Rosato Perea’s remarkable track record: “Her decanal chops are without question, and we are thrilled that someone of her accomplishment and experience will be the new managing director.” The meticulous evaluation by the search committee resulted in the presentation of three names to the council, culminating in Rosato Perea’s appointment.

Succeeding Adams: A Transition Amid Challenges

Bill Adams, the outgoing managing director since 2020, navigated the complexities posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting numerous law schools to shift to online learning. Adams was pivotal in steering the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar during this transformative period and announced his intention to retire in July.

This transition signifies a significant milestone in the leadership of ABA legal education, with Rosato Perea poised to leverage her extensive experience and vision to shape the future landscape of legal education in the United States.



