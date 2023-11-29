Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap

Chief Justices and Court Administrators Form Task Force for Legal Education Overhaul

In response to a widening access-to-justice gap, a groundbreaking initiative has been set in motion by nine state supreme court chief justices and three state court administrators. The newly formed Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform is tasked with making comprehensive recommendations to state supreme courts on crucial aspects of legal education, the bar admissions process, and the declining number of attorneys dedicated to public interest law.

Addressing Urgent Needs in Legal Education

Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, who serves as the committee chair, emphasizes the task’s urgency. “It’s a big task with a short timeline,” he notes. “We are not meeting the needs of the people we serve.” The Committee aims to present its study, including practical reform suggestions, by mid-2025, according to an announcement by the Conference of Chief Justices and the Conference of State Court Administrators on Nov. 27.

Focus on Key Areas through Working Groups

To navigate the complex landscape of legal education, the Committee has established three working groups, each concentrating on a specific area. These groups will delve into the standards for minimum competency, the definition of “practice ready,” and the reasons behind law students abandoning plans to pursue public interest law.

Danielle Hirsch, the managing director of the National Center for State Courtsâ€™ Court Consulting Division, outlines the scope of these groups, emphasizing their inclusion of members from local and national affinity bar associations, law school deans, and the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

Exploring Alternatives to Bar Admissions

One of the key focal points for the Committee is the examination of alternative processes for bar admissions. The aim addresses concerns that some newly graduated lawyers are unprepared for practice. Legal education is evolving with more jurisdictions considering alternatives, including the NextGen bar exam and some states exploring experiential education paths.

Examining the Exodus from Public-Interest Law

Recognizing the critical issue of attorneys leaving public-interest law, the Committee will investigate the underlying drivers behind this trend. Chief Justice MacDonald highlights that 90% of litigants in New Hampshire are self-represented due to the scarcity of attorneys in public interest law. The Committee sees this as a fundamental challenge and aims to explore solutions to recruit and retain lawyers in essential roles.

Crafting Tailored Recommendations

The Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform is committed to providing nuanced recommendations that recognize the diversity of the legal landscape. Instead of offering one-size-fits-all solutions, the group intends to present different options for model language and scalable bar alternative programs. The goal is to ensure that the evolving processes meet the needs of students and residents of the states.

