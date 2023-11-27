Goodwin Procter Appoints David Lynn to Head Public Company Advisory Practice

In a strategic move to bolster its regulatory capabilities, leading law firm Goodwin Procter enlisted David Lynn’s expertise from Morrison & Foerster. Lynn, a seasoned legal professional with a notable background as the former chief counsel of the Securities and Exchange Commission corporation finance division, is set to lead Goodwin’s public company advisory practice.

A Respected Figure in Securities Regulation

Based in Washington, D.C., David Lynn previously spearheaded Morrison & Foerster’s public company advisory and governance practice. With extensive experience advising companies, boards of directors, and underwriters on regulatory matters, securities transactions, and corporate governance, Lynn brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Notable Transactions and Achievements

Lynn’s track record includes playing a pivotal role in the MoFo capital markets team that advised Arm Holdings plc on its groundbreaking $5.2 billion IPO in September 2023, marking the largest US-based IPO of the year. Additionally, he contributed to the team representing Silver Crest on its de-SPAC merger with TH International Ltd. for $1.4 billion in 2022.

Seamless Fit with Goodwinâ€™s Expertise

In an interview with Bloomberg Law, Lynn expressed that Goodwin’s public company work is “perfectly aligned” with his background and skills. His advisory role encompasses guiding clients on various issues, from capital access to navigating new SEC regulations and addressing disclosure matters.

Goodwin’s Extensive Reach in Corporate and Litigation Matters

Edwin Oâ€™Connor, co-chair of Goodwinâ€™s capital markets practice, highlighted the firm’s collaboration with over 600 public companies in diverse corporate and litigation matters. This extensive engagement gives Goodwin a unique vantage point, enabling them to anticipate and address emerging issues for their clients.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The Public Company Advisory Practice: A Comprehensive Approach

Lynn’s leadership in Goodwin’s public company advisory practice will focus on providing comprehensive advice and support in securities regulation, corporate governance, capital markets, transactions, and other regulatory matters.

A Distinguished Career Path

David Lynn’s career spans over a decade at the SEC before joining Morrison & Foerster in 2008. After a brief stint at Jenner & Block in 2017, where he served as co-chair of its securities practice, Lynn returned to MoFo in 2018.

Praise for Lynn’s Expertise

Edwin Oâ€™Connor commended Lynn’s outstanding expertise, citing him as the ideal person to lead Goodwin’s public company advisory practice. The strategic move to bring in Lynn reflects Goodwin Procter’s commitment to strengthening its position in regulatory advisory services.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More