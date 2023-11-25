Former Federal Prosecutor Kat Copeland Declares Candidacy for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024

Former federal prosecutor Katayoun “Kat” Copeland has officially announced her bid for the position of attorney general in Pennsylvania’s upcoming 2024 election. The seasoned Republican, known for her extensive legal career, made this declaration after stepping down from her role in the U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia. Copeland, aged 56, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to upholding the law to her candidacy.
Impressive Legal Background
With a background spanning three decades in the field of law, Copeland has demonstrated her dedication as a prosecutor in various capacities. Her career includes service as a prosecutor for Delaware County in suburban Philadelphia and a two-year tenure as the court-appointed district attorney in the same region. Despite her loss in the 2019 election for a full four-year term as district attorney to Democrat Jack Stollsteimer, Copeland’s experience remained unmatched.
In her recent role at the U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia, Copeland climbed the ranks to become chief of the criminal division. She also contributed significantly to the national security and cybercrimes unit, showcasing her prowess in addressing critical legal issues at both regional and national levels.
Key Responsibilities of the Attorney General’s Office
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General’s office is a pivotal institution with an annual budget of approximately $140 million. The office plays a crucial role in law enforcement, focusing on tasks such as apprehending drug traffickers, combatting gun trafficking, defending state laws in court, and safeguarding consumers from predatory practices. Notably, the office played a pivotal role in defending Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Pennsylvania against repeated attempts to overturn the results in state and federal courts by Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican allies.
Competing for the Nomination
Kat Copeland faces competition within the Republican party for the attorney general nomination. York County’s district attorney, Dave Sunday, has already declared his candidacy and secured an endorsement from the Republican Attorneys General Association. Additionally, state House member Craig Williams from Delaware County has expressed his intention to run, adding further competition to the mix.
On the Democratic front, four candidates have thrown their hats into the ring: state Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former federal prosecutor Joe Kahn, and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia’s and Montgomery County’s public defense lawyers.
Upcoming Deadlines
Prospective candidates, regardless of party affiliation, must file their paperwork by February 13 to secure a spot on the April 23 primary ballot. The primary will be a crucial milestone in determining the final contenders for the November election.
Current Attorney General’s Plans
The current Attorney General, Michelle Henry, who assumed office to complete Josh Shapiro’s term when he became governor, has stated that she does not plan to run for a full term. This adds an extra layer of significance to the upcoming election as candidates vie to fill this influential position in Pennsylvania’s legal landscape.
