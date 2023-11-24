Oregon State Bar Introduces Alternative Pathways for Law Students

The Shift Away from Traditional Bar Exam

In a groundbreaking move, the Oregon State Bar is set to depart from the conventional norm of mandatory standardized testing for law students, offering alternative pathways to enter the legal profession. Starting May 2024, aspiring lawyers will no longer be obligated to pass the bar exam to commence their legal practice.

The Supervised Practice Portfolio Examination

Under the newly introduced framework, law students can opt for the Supervised Practice Portfolio Examination. This innovative approach allows graduates to engage in a post-graduation apprenticeship, followed by submitting a comprehensive work portfolio to the Oregon State Board of Bar Examiners.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Oregon Experiential Portfolio Pathway

Another proposed option is the Oregon Experiential Portfolio Pathway, designed for students across three law schools in the state. This pathway enables participants to undergo a “rigorous experiential curriculum” during their second or third year of law school, culminating in submitting a work portfolio to the bar examiners.

Addressing Attorney Shortages in Rural Areas

The shortage of attorneys, particularly affecting rural counties like Crook, has prompted these changes. Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn emphasizes the need for attorneys to meet basic competency standards to safeguard the community. With approximately 30 attorneys currently in Crook County, the new measures aim to alleviate the shortage and potentially enable the hiring of more legal professionals.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be informed of the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Public Defender Crisis and Funding

At present, there are over 3,000 unrepresented individuals in the state of Oregon. In June, the state allocated $96 million to address this issue and hire more public defenders. According to the Bureau of Judicial Statistics, the move is seen as a response to the pressing need for legal representation, especially for those facing federal crimes, where nine out of ten individuals cannot afford legal counsel.

Critics Express Concerns about Quality

While these changes are viewed as a positive step toward addressing attorney shortages, critics like Deschutes County DA Steve Gunnels express concerns about potential drawbacks. Gunnels argues that merely increasing the number of practicing attorneys may not be the optimal solution, as it could potentially dilute the quality of law practice in Oregon. He stresses the importance of ensuring attorneys demonstrate competency across various legal topics.

The Dual System and Concerns About Watering Down Quality

Starting May 15, 2024, law students can opt for the new examination system. However, the traditional bar exam will still be available for those who prefer the conventional route. Only Wisconsin and New Hampshire join Oregon in not mandating the bar exam for prospective lawyers.

In the evolving legal education and practice landscape, the Oregon State Bar’s decision to introduce alternative pathways reflects a commitment to adaptability and inclusivity. However, the ensuing debate underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing accessibility with maintaining high standards within the legal profession.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More