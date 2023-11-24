Legal News

America First Legal Accuses Macy’s of Racially Discriminatory Diversity Plan
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Macyâ€™s Inc. is the latest target of America First Legal (AFL), a conservative group led by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. AFL alleges that the retail giant has implemented a racially discriminatory diversity plan, urging the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to investigate what they deem as “patently illegal” quotas. This move is part of AFL’s broader campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, claiming violations of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The Allegations

AFL has sent nearly two dozen inquiries to the EEOC, questioning the diversity efforts of various high-profile companies, including NASCAR, Major League Baseball, Morgan Stanley, McDonaldâ€™s Corp., and Starbucks Corp. The group contends that these organizations’ diversity initiatives may run afoul of federal anti-discrimination laws.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Macy’s Diversity Plan Scrutinized

Macy’s diversity plan, unveiled in 2019, outlines a five-point strategy to achieve greater ethnic diversity by 2025, particularly at senior director levels and above, with a targeted goal of 30 percent. Additionally, the plan includes a year-long program to enhance leadership skills for a select group of managers and directors from diverse backgrounds. AFL argues that Macy’s has further entrenched these policies, potentially violating federal law, as evident in its 2022 “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report.”

AFL’s Response and Legal Action

Citing the recent US Supreme Court decision limiting race-conscious admissions policies in higher education, AFL has intensified its legal challenges against corporate diversity efforts. In a letter to the EEOC, the group has urged commissioners to exercise discretionary powers by filing a “commissioner charge” against Macy’s. Although relatively uncommon, commissioner charges can be initiated by any of the five members of the agency’s leadership panel, bypassing the need for employees or applicants to submit a discrimination charge.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Unusual Rise in Commissioner Charges

While commissioner charges remain rare, there has been a noticeable increase, with 29 filed in fiscal year 2022, a significant jump from the three filed in the previous year. This trend aligns with AFL’s strategy to leverage legal avenues against what they perceive as overreaching diversity measures.

Allegations against Macy’s Board of Directors

In addition to the EEOC complaint, AFL has sent a letter to Macy’s board of directors and chairman, accusing the retailer’s diversity efforts of posing a threat to company assets, institutional disregard for federal civil rights laws, and breaches of fiduciary duty. This multifaceted approach underscores AFL’s commitment to challenging what it sees as improper and potentially unlawful diversity practices in corporate America.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

David Boies, Renowned Attorney and Co-founder of Boies Schiller Flexner, to Step Down as Chairman
Lawyers

David Boies, Renowned Attorney and Co-founder of Boies Schiller Flexner, to Step Down as Chairman
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez Shuffles Legal Defense Team Amidst Accusations
Legal News

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez Shuffles Legal Defense Team Amidst Accusations
Louisiana State Police Launch Criminal Investigation into Texas Law Firm Over Hurricane Lawsuit Mishandling
Legal News

Louisiana State Police Launch Criminal Investigation into Texas Law Firm Over Hurricane Lawsuit Mishandling
California Advances Alternative Path to Law Licensure
Law Students

California Advances Alternative Path to Law Licensure
Winston & Strawn Announces New Senior Leadership Team
Lawyers

Winston & Strawn Announces New Senior Leadership Team
Legal Sector Growth and Bonus Season Anticipation: Insights into U.S. Law Firms’ Financial Landscape
Breaking News

Legal Sector Growth and Bonus Season Anticipation: Insights into U.S. Law Firms’ Financial Landscape
Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
Law Students

Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
Legal News

FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
Federal Judge Slashes Quinn Emanuel’s Fee Request in Virginia Settlement
Legal News

Federal Judge Slashes Quinn Emanuel’s Fee Request in Virginia Settlement
Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023
Lawyers

Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top