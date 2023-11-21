Legal Technology News

Unveiling Expertise: Eric Robinson Explores E-Discovery, Data Governance, and More at KLDiscovery
A Journey Through Professional Background

In a recent conversation, Ari Kaplan thoroughly discussed with Eric Robinson, the Vice President of Global Advisory Services and Strategic Client Solutions at KLDiscovery, a leading software company. Robinson, boasting a career bridging legal and data management sectors, delved into his extensive experience in litigation management, e-discovery, and data governance.

Insight into Robinson’s Diverse Role

With a background encompassing corporate legal law firms and an impressive 16-year tenure at KLDiscovery, Robinson uniquely positions himself to adopt a consultative strategic approach to client service. His team addresses challenges in e-discovery, information governance, incident response, forensic consulting, and crafting tailored client solutions.

Addressing Client Inquiries

Robinson explored the most common client inquiries, noting a shift towards data management, information governance, compliance, and incident response matters. With an increasing demand for expert services and testimony, KLDiscovery empowers clients to independently conduct defensible data collections within dynamic environments, including Microsoft Teams and Google Workplace.

  
What
Where


The Nebula Platform’s Role in the Ecosystem

Robinson showed how KLDiscovery’s Nebula platform seamlessly integrates into their services. This ecosystem facilitates end-to-end data management, from preservation to production. Nebula’s intuitive review tool is pivotal in early data assessment, ensuring clients comprehend their data efficiently and defensibly.

The Interconnected World of E-Discovery, Compliance, Data Privacy, and Cybersecurity

Robinson delved into the intersection of e-discovery, compliance, data privacy, and cybersecurity, emphasizing their interconnectedness within organizations. He highlighted the challenges where legal teams must consider e-discovery alongside data privacy and compliance in today’s complex landscape.

The Influential Role of AI

Robinson underscored the significant impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their operations. AI permeates daily tasks, from chatbots to natural language processing in e-discovery. Organizations leverage AI to manage privacy and compliance programs, enhance contract understanding, and fortify cybersecurity efforts.

Information Governance as a Risk Mitigator

According to Robinson, effective information and data governance programs are crucial in mitigating risks. Clear retention and disposition policies streamline the discovery process, providing organizations greater insight into their data portfolio and reducing associated risks.

The Future Evolution of E-Discovery

The conversation concluded with Robinson addressing the elephant in the room â€“ the impact of AI on e-discovery. He anticipates increased usage of AI and advanced analytics tools in interpreting data during the early stages of a matter. AI’s role in document review is expected to create efficiencies, presenting opportunities for professionals to develop new skills aligned with AI practices.

