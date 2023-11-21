Arnold & Porter Expands White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice with Accomplished Attorney Giselle Joffre Joining as Partner

Arnold & Porter, a prominent global law firm, is pleased to add seasoned white-collar defense attorney Giselle Joffre to its esteemed White Collar Defense and investigations practice. Joffre, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney with an extensive background in government investigations, joins the firm as a partner, further bolstering its presence in Boston.

Strengthening Strategic Presence in Boston

Hemmie Chang, Head of Arnold & Porterâ€™s Boston office, expressed enthusiasm about Joffre’s addition, stating that her arrival reinforces the firm’s strategic investment in Boston. Joffre’s deep expertise in white-collar defense, particularly in civil and criminal healthcare fraud, aligns seamlessly with its commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to its diverse client base.

Expertise in White Collar Defense and Life Sciences

As a former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorneyâ€™s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Joffre brings a wealth of experience managing government investigations involving corporations and executives, intricate commercial litigation, and confidential internal investigations. Her primary focus on white-collar matters within the life sciences sector positions Arnold & Porter uniquely, enabling the firm to offer extensive practice area expertise to its life sciences clients and beyond.

Government Insight for Optimal Client Outcomes

Joffre’s background includes representing corporate executives and corporations facing criminal healthcare fraud and civil False Claims Act investigations and litigation. She has also advocated for pharmaceutical and medical device companies, pharmacies, hospitals, physician groups, insurance plans, and diagnostic and genetics testing companies. Drawing on her experience as a prosecutor, Joffre helps clients understand the governmentâ€™s perspective, facilitating optimal outcomes in legal matters.

Excitement Over Joining Arnold & Porter

In joining Arnold & Porter, Joffre expressed her excitement about becoming part of a firm renowned for its white-collar and life sciences practices. She cited the stellar reputation, deep bench of regulatory expertise, and extensive geographical footprint as key factors that attracted her to the firm. Joffre looks forward to contributing to the growth of the firmâ€™s presence in Boston alongside her accomplished colleagues.

Impressive Legal Background

Giselle Joffre earned her J.D. at Yale Law School and her A.B. in Economics, magna cum laude, at Harvard College.

The firm’s Recent Expansion and Notable Additions

This development follows Arnold & Porter’s recent announcement of the opening of its Boston office in September, focusing on life sciences and healthcare transactions, litigation, regulatory counseling, and government investigations. Joffre joins a distinguished list of former Assistant U.S. Attorneys who have become part of the firm, further strengthening its capabilities across various locations, including Chicago, Denver, New Jersey, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

About Arnold & Porter

Arnold & Porter, renowned for its sophisticated regulatory, litigation, and transactional capabilities, boasts over 1,000 lawyers practicing in 15 offices worldwide. With expertise spanning more than 40 practice areas, the firm emphasizes multidisciplinary collaboration and focused industry experience to deliver innovative and effective solutions, mitigating risks and achieving successful client outcomes.

