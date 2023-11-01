Lawyers

Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods Join Forces to Elevate IP and Litigation Services Nationwide
Strategic Merger to Enhance Intellectual Property and Litigation Expertise, Effective January 1, 2024

In a groundbreaking move within intellectual property and technology law, leading firms Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods have unveiled their strategic amalgamation plans. The collaboration, set to take effect on January 1, 2024, responds to the burgeoning demand from forward-thinking companies for sophisticated, client-centric legal services. The combined entity will be “Maschoff Brennan Gilmore Israelsen & Mauriel,” operating under the d.b.a. “Maschoff Brennan.”

A National Presence with Over 45 Attorneys

  
Upon finalization, this merger will create a legal powerhouse boasting over 45 attorneys across six strategically positioned offices throughout the United States. These locations include hubs in New York, California, and Utah, featuring offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, Salt Lake City, and Park City. Steering the helm of the new firm will be Kirk Harris, the current Managing Shareholder of Maschoff Brennan, while Michael Mauriel, Co-Founder of MKW, and three additional MKW partners will assume leadership roles within Maschoff Brennan post-merger.

An Exciting Path Forward

“We are thrilled to unite with a group of highly skilled and respected legal professionals to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional services to our clients,” expressed Kirk Harris, the Managing Shareholder of Maschoff Brennan. “This merger with MKW, coupled with our shared focus on technology-based companies and commercial litigation, marks a strategic triumph aimed at addressing the evolving needs of our clientele and MKWâ€™s clients.”

Michael Mauriel, Co-Founder of MKW, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited by the prospect of merging with Maschoff Brennan. The shared collaborative culture and unwavering dedication to client service of both our firms make this merger a win-win for MKW, Maschoff Brennan, and our clients. This coming together will enable our firm to broaden our capabilities and enhance the value we provide to our clients.”



Elevating Legal Offerings and Industry Expertise

The resultant amalgamated firm is poised to offer clients a preeminent national intellectual property and complex litigation firm, characterized by an in-depth understanding of the needs of technology-driven enterprises. It will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of sophisticated and innovative legal solutions, facilitating in-house teams in addressing business challenges more efficiently.

Both Maschoff Brennan and MKW have earned national recognition for their exceptional client service. For instance, Maschoff Brennan consistently garners a Band 1 ranking from Chambers & Partners, while MKW has secured National Tier 1 accolades from U.S. News and World Report.

Charting a Dynamic Path Forward

Kirk Harris, sharing his excitement, emphasized, “Together, we will emerge as a formidable national presence, enriched with extensive relationships and decades of experience in our respective markets. We eagerly anticipate the opportunities this merger will bring for our clients and our firm.”

The strategic combination of Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods is set to redefine the landscape of intellectual property and litigation services, offering enhanced capabilities, expertise, and innovative solutions to a diverse array of clients nationwide. With a forward-looking vision and a shared commitment to client excellence, this merger marks a significant milestone in the legal industry.

