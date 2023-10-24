Breaking News

Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Former Head of U.S. Justice Department’s Market Integrity and Major Frauds Team Brings Wealth of Experience to Law Firm

Avi Perry, the former head of the U.S. Justice Department’s team in Washington dedicated to prosecuting market manipulation and fraud, has recently left the agency to embark on a new chapter in his career. Perry has taken up a significant role at the prominent law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, where he will co-chair their securities litigation and commodities and derivatives practices. This transition signifies a notable shift in the legal landscape and brings a wealth of expertise in business litigation.

A Distinguished Career at the U.S. Attorney’s Office

  
Before his appointment at Quinn Emanuel, Perry left his role at the U.S. Justice Department in early October. His arrival at the law firm marks a new phase in his professional journey, commencing promptly at the beginning of this week. Before this shift, Perry had an illustrious career at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut, notably taking on the 2018 prosecution of a former UBS metals trader charged with market manipulation. Although the trader was ultimately acquitted, this pivotal case played a crucial role in shaping Perry’s career trajectory within the Department of Justice.

A Champion of White-Collar Crime Enforcement

Perry joined the DOJ’s Fraud Section in 2018 and assumed leadership of various high-profile prosecutions. His tenure resulted in the convictions of 12 bankers at Wall Street financial institutions on charges related to spoofing, fraud, and market manipulation, as highlighted by Quinn Emanuel. These cases were not limited to domestic institutions; Perry’s efforts also extended to former employees of global financial giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank. His dedication to upholding market integrity and prosecuting fraudulent activities marked a significant chapter in white-collar criminal enforcement.

Avi Perry’s Perspective

Perry expressed his sentiments about his career and the move to Quinn Emanuel and emphasized how fortunate he felt to have contributed to the advancement of white-collar criminal enforcement. His extensive experience and accomplishments in prosecuting market manipulation and fraud cases position him as a valuable asset in his new role at the law firm, where he will undoubtedly continue to make significant strides in business litigation.

